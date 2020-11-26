Entertainment

Why was interim bail granted to Arnab Goswami? Supreme court will explain the reasons

November 26, 2020
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will give detailed reasons on Friday for granting interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami and two other accused in the 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide. Also Read – Supreme Court pronounced this decision on Tej Bahadur’s petition filed against PM Modi’s election from Varanasi

The apex court granted bail to Goswami on 11 November. The court said that “if personal liberty is violated, it will be a blow to justice.” A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud will give the reasons for its decision on Friday. Also Read – Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Lockdown may take place in Maharashtra again !, Cabinet Minister gave this big information

The apex court granted interim bail to two other accused in the case – Nitish Sarada and Feroze Mohammed Sheikh – on a personal bond of Rs 50-50,000 and asked them not to tamper with the evidence in any way and cooperate in the investigation. Also Read – Supreme Court sought status report from these 4 states most affected by Corona, said- ‘Things can get worse in December’

Republic TV editor-in-chief Goswami challenged the High Court’s decision to refuse interim bail.

