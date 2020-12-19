Why was the body losing even after winning the battle with Corona, many patients got cured by other diseases, know the reason

Corona Virus: Corona figures are definitely decreasing. But, after getting rid of corona, patients are now getting worried from other diseases. Some such cases are coming up in Jaipur of Rajasthan, which is quite serious. Puneet Rizwani, professor and head doctor of the medicine department of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, said that after corona, cases of fungal infection new mycosis are coming in the eyes of diabetic patient. Also Read – Corona infected number crosses 10 million in the country, in this case now only America is ahead

Earlier, such cases used to be seen only one or two in a year, but now they have seen about five cases in which the post kovid patient is getting such an infection. Puneet Rizwani said that this is a very dangerous infection and it can be very dangerous if precautions are not taken in time. He told that this disease is being seen more in sugar patients. Its symptoms are swelling in the eyes, headache, blurred vision.

At the same time, Dr. Rizhwani said that even after recovering from corona infection, diseases like fibrosis in the langs, joint pain and throat infection, pain in the arms and legs, weakening of stamina, irritability are coming out

Cardiac arrest and ben increased risk of stroke

According to doctors, it was seen in the corona period that the patient has recovered from the corona, but many patients are suddenly having cardiac arrest and brain stroke during the post-covid. In such a situation, to avoid this, it is necessary that D-dimer values ​​should be done from time to time. This test shows how thick the blood is.