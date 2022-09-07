Why was the Lord of the Rings MMO cancelled? Amazon explains the reasons for the decision

Amazon Games Studios explains how Leyou’s change of ownership derailed the project.

After several years of waiting and a millionaire investment, the Lord of the Rings series premiered last weekend on Amazon Prime Video: The Rings of Power. However, this was not the only project related to the Tolkien universe that the technological giant is working on, either. there was an MMO going on which ended up being canceled a few months ago. What was it that really happened?

Christoph Hartmann, president of Amazon Games Studios, has not shied away from the question and in statements to GameSpot has assured that the development derailed once Tencent Games took control of Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd. Such a situation was already reported at the time through of the press, but the director now deepens explaining how the negotiation became “very complicated”.

“We had a deal with a company based in Hong Kong, Leyou, in my opinion it would have been great to work with them, but then they were sold to Tencent and everything became very complicated,” Hartmann explained to the US portal. “Perhaps we could have worked together, but I think we are companies too big to accept a partner rolewhere they have the IP and we develop”.

GameSpot also explains that Middle-earth Enterprises, after announcing the purchase of Leyou by Tencent, exercised a termination clause in the license agreement, so the entire process was stopped at that time, further complicating the situation.

Despite everything, they tried to reach a common point, but the matter went on too long and they decided to put an end to it as announced in 2021. Now the franchise is once again on everyone’s lips on networks with its television series , and Amazon Games Studios has shown its good work in the genre with Lost Ark and New World, but it seems that the video game company’s plans are far from Tolkien.

We recently learned of the purchase of the rights to The Lord of the Rings by Embracer Group, while on the horizon is TLotR: Gollum for PC and consoles.

