Why We Never Actually See Liam Neeson’s Butt On The Big Screen These Days

There’s a complete business of butt doubles on the market, however if you happen to’re hoping to see Liam Neeson’s gluteus maximus in motion, I’m going to have to only go forward and dissuade you. The actor revealed not too long ago that we’ll not be seeing his butt on the massive display, and he has an excellent purpose for why: he hates his Irish butt.
I’m not even being folksy, that’s actually a direct quote from Liam Neeson from an interview by which he admitted he labored together with his stunt coordinator for A Million Methods To Die In The West to determine how Charlize Theron was going to shove a flower up his butt. Liam Neeson instructed Andy Cohen that is what occurred and, sure, there’s an f-bomb on this story:
Mark Vanselow is my stunt coordinator, we’re engaged on our 24th movie collectively. Once we have been doing that movie–I hate my Irish butt. I stated to Mark, ‘It is a signal of our friendship. Would you ever do that scene the place Charlize Theron places a daisy in your butt?’ And he stated, ‘Positive.’ I gave him a giant hug afterword I stated, ‘There’s no fucking manner is anyone gonna see my Irish butt.’
So, in case you might be pondering, “Wait, I’ve seen Liam Neeson’s butt within the film,” you haven’t. I’m certain Watch What Occurs Reside hates to be the bearer of dangerous information, however on this case, somebody needed to do it.
Truthfully, although, typically actors are comfy with nudity and typically they don’t seem to be. Butt doubles have occurred for motion pictures like Buddies with Advantages (you didn’t see Mila Kunis’ butt) and extra and productions are even hiring intimacy coordinators nowadays for some of these scenes.
Even some individuals who could do nudity early on may go a no-nudity clause into their contracts as their characters develop extra standard. Liam Neeson has introduced in sufficient huge display {dollars} to in all probability do no matter he desires by way of his butt and whether or not or whether or not not he’s comfy with Charlize Theron sticking a flower in it.
Having stated this, Liam Neeson was the star of Kinsey again in 2004 and filmed some intercourse scenes with Peter Sarsgaard, who later confirmed the actor is ‘famously nicely hung,’ noting on Conan,
I’ve additionally [gotten naked] in entrance of different famously well-hung actors like Liam Neeson, you understand and doesn’t everyone know? However I obtained bare in entrance of Liam in a film for a scene. It was in Kinsey and I used to be taking part in a man who was perhaps bisexual I suppose and they’re alone in a lodge room and he will get out of the bathe and I simply took somewhat further lengthy toweling off in entrance of him.
It’s not as if Liam Neeson hasn’t carried out nude scenes and specifically shirtless scenes earlier than in flicks like Nell earlier in his profession, though now he has me questioning what number of butt doubles I’ve seen over time. These days, Liam Neeson’s butt is now not on the massive display and that isn’t prone to change. In reality, I’d have increased hopes for Taken 4.
