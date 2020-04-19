Why We Should Stop Thinking Of Knives Out 2 As A ‘Sequel,’ According To Rian Johnson

In my thoughts, I don’t even consider it by way of like a sequel. To me it’s simply, ever since we began engaged on this I used to be like, ‘Look, if we will hold this going, the identical method Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I imply, try this with Blanc and hold making extra mysteries.’ Complete new forged, entire new location, entire new thriller. It’s simply one other Benoit Blanc thriller and it looks like there’s simply so many alternative issues you are able to do with it, you realize? It looks like it’d be actually enjoyable.