Why Wendy Williams Is Taking A Hiatus From Her Talk Show

Wendy Williams has been via so much within the final couple of years, and has remained largely open with followers about her struggles with drug habit, her myriad well being points, and her divorce from husband Kevin Hunter. A few of these private conditions have beforehand brought about her to interrupt from filming new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show, and now the discuss present host is taking one other hiatus from the present resulting from uncomfortable side effects from having Graves’ illness.
Like many discuss present hosts in current months, Wendy Williams turned to filming her discuss present remotely from her New York house. Nonetheless, The Wendy Williams Show received’t be airing any new episodes for the remainder of this week, and there was no affirmation about when Williams is predicted to return.
The indefinite hiatus stems from Williams experiencing signs from Graves’ illness, an autoimmune dysfunction that causes hyperthyroidism. A assertion made by a chat present spokesperson, per Selection, revealed the particular signs Williams is coping with, and likewise offered an general replace on her well being and the way forward for the present. Learn the assertion beneath:
Lately, Wendy has been coping with signs from her Graves’ illness which is inflicting fatigue. In session along with her physician and as a precautionary measure, she will probably be taking a while off as she continues to obtain therapy. We look ahead to welcoming Wendy again quickly and persevering with the [email protected] reveals. Extra updates on a return date will comply with.
Within the meantime, reruns of The Wendy Williams Show will air instead of new episodes till the discuss present host declares her return. Wendy Williams was first identified with Graves’ illness in early 2018 and took a three-week hiatus from the present instantly following her prognosis.
Ongoing well being struggles have brought about Wendy Williams to take breaks from filming her present in pretty constant intervals. The discuss present host additionally took an prolonged break in January 2019 following a surgical procedure to restore a shoulder fracture. Williams had initially gone again to work on the present in opposition to the recommendation of healthcare professionals on the time, and later needed to apologize to her viewers for doing an episode whereas on painkillers, which wasn’t precisely a secret within the second..
What’s extra, this specific break went on for over a month, and Wendy Williams didn’t return till early March 2019, along with her well being points exacerbated by the adjustment of her Graves’ illness medicine, which brought about her to expertise vertigo and thyroid flare-ups. Fortunately, it appears Williams is taking some a lot wanted trip to relaxation and “obtain therapy” as a substitute of overtaxing her physique by persevering with to movie the fan-favorite discuss present.
The Wendy Williams Show continues to air each weekday morning in syndication, so test your native listings to search out out when and the place to look at. For extra on what to look at within the coming months, you should definitely try our 2020 summer time TV premiere information.
