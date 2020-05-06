Why Westworld’s Wild Season 3 Finale Twist For Dolores Is Really Bothering Me

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season 3 finale of Westworld “Disaster Concept”
HBO’s Westworld is an enormous science fiction epic, which has take residence a slew of Emmy Awards because it first debuted. The present’s third season simply wrapped up, and it was a a lot totally different journey than the earlier two installments. The story was taken exterior of the parks, with Dolores persevering with her grasp plan and recruiting Caleb (Aaron Paul) within the course of. Season 3 was a wild and sometimes complicated, though it had some severely pleasant payoffs. However the large twist for Dolores within the finale is admittedly bothering me.
Dolores has been the principle character of Westworld for the reason that starting, and we have watched by means of the years as she navigated her reminiscence and finally led a robotic revolt in opposition to people and people in control of operating the parks. She’s killed a ton of people all through the previous few years, particularly as she mass executed them again as soon as the hosts took management of the park in Season 2. However Season 3’s finale turned this all on its head, as “Disaster Concept” discovered Evan Rachel Wooden’s protagonist truly change her thoughts about people, and even encourage Maeve to avoid wasting them.
All through the third season of Westworld, Dolores had been singularly centered on her goal– though precisely what that was remained a thriller to the viewers for almost all of the episodes. However she appeared as soon as once more give attention to taking revenge on people, this time inside their world. Dolores launched the info that was mined about people and their potential, which resulted in mass chaos. Nevertheless it seems that she was truly… on their aspect the entire time?
“Disaster Concept” sees the villainous Serac incapacitate Dolores, and slowly delete her reminiscence in hopes of discovering the important thing to the heavenly host dimension often known as The Elegant. In her last moments she connects with Maeve in a dream model of Westworld, the place her “true” emotions quickly turn into clear. Dolores truly appreciates people for creating magnificence on the earth, in addition to creating the hosts. As such, she wished to free them of the society that Serac created, which stripped them of their free will. As she dies, she encourages Maeve to take arms and proceed the trigger.
Whereas that is certainly an sudden plot twist with an excellent efficiency by Evan Rachel Wooden, it is actually bothering me. Dolores was chargeable for the deaths of numerous individuals as soon as the hosts rose up and revolted within the park throughout Season 2. Whereas a few of them had been essentially the most highly effective individuals at Delos, others had been invited friends and spouses. Dolores personally mowed them down whereas on her horse, and in addition executed them by hanging. However now it seems that she would not have a grudge in opposition to the whole human race in any respect.
The truth is, Dolores was even prepared to die (for actual) as a way to be certain that the plan got here to fruition. It simply appears like a plot twist that got here out of nowhere, contemplating her historical past with people. She and her clones additionally killed loads of individuals all through Season 3, main as much as this shocking revelation. It simply did not sit proper with me, and I am unsure any rewatches will change my thoughts.
Westworld airs Sundays on HBO. You’ll want to take a look at our midseason premiere checklist to plan your subsequent binge watch.
Add Comment