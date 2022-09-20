Why will the Yakuza saga be renamed Like a Dragon?

In SEGA they have the objective of equating the name in Japanese with the denomination for the West.

Fans of the Yakuza saga have to be more than happy with the latest news presented by SEGA and the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio in the last days. The most prominent announcement of all has been that of the eighth numbered main installment, which has the curiosity that it no longer bears the name of Yakuza, but is called Like a Dragon 8.

As a result of this, many Western fans have wondered why SEGA has abandoned the Yakuza label if it is a series that is gaining more and more popularity outside of Japan, but it did not take us long to find out the reasons behind this decision.

They want to unite the Japanese name with the WesternAnd it is that, in statements to Digital Trends, a representative of SEGA of America confirmed that “it will be known as Like a Dragon in the future to align more closely with the Japanese name“. It must be remembered that in Japan the franchise has been called Ryu Ga Gotoku since 2005, which translates as “like a dragon”, that is, “Like a Dragon”.

In other statements to IGN, studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama expressed another reason for making the leap to the new name. “People were going to wonder what would happen if we didn’t put Yakuza on, but the response to the Like a Dragon name (with the Yakuza: Like a Dragon game) was pretty good, which gave us the confidence to eliminate Yakuza and continue with Like a Dragon”.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the announcement of this eighth numbered installment of the saga, the studio has left us with more announcements of other titles. First we have Like a Dragon: Ishin!, an action game that returns in the form of a remake, but another project has also been confirmed in the form of a spin-off called Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

