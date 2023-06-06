Why Women Kill Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A darkly humorous anthology series called “Why Women Kill” follows numerous women over several years.

Three women who reside in a Pasadena house at various points in their life and who are all coping with betrayal in their romantic relationships are followed throughout the first season.

In a surprise turn of events, Paramount has decided not to continue with Why Women Kill’s third season, putting an end to it after two seasons.

According to Variety, despite the anthology project’s Season 3 renewal for December 2021, Paramount+ opted to cancel the project before continuing with it.

The announcement will surprise many not just because it was renewed before, but also due to the dark comedy’s backstory.

It’s a pity that viewers won’t be able to witness what tale will be portrayed next on the Marc Cherry-created thriller, since each season is more scandalous and gory than the one before it.

And with that, the show is done. Fans may find consolation in the fact that, as Why Women Kill is an anthology series, there are no unfinished business to be resolved.

Both the first as well as second seasons provided an answer to the title’s query by taking viewers on the bizarre, sometimes humorous adventures that led to the ladies at the centre of it all becoming killers.

Three individual tales were tracked over the course over three different decades in the inaugural season, which debuted on the streaming service in 2019.

Although the stories were set in 1963, 1984, and 2019, the central ladies were connected because they shared a Pasadena house.

Each of the female leads, including Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, among Alexandra Daddario, was tied together by the fact that their boyfriends had cheated on them in some fashion.

When it debuted in August 2019, “Why Women Kill” quickly rose to become one of CBS All-Access’s most well-liked original programming offerings.

The streaming service, which is now known as Paramount, renewed the programme for a second season early October 2019, shortly before the final few episodes from the series were made available on the site.

The first season of the Marc Cherry-created show centred on three separate women who lived in 1963, 1984, and 2019 respectively. These three women were connected by their shared pasts as residents of a Pasadena, California, home where they later turned into killers.

Why Women Kill Season 2 Release Date

A new YouTube trailer claims that Season 2 of the programme would premiere on Paramount early 2023. As a result, you will be able to see the whole production in the beginning of summer.

Why Women Kill Season 2 Cast

Ginnifer Goodwin as Beth Ann Stanton, Rob’s subservient wife.

Hartlyn Hilsman as a young Beth Ann.

Sam Jaeger as Rob Stanton, an aerospace engineer married to Beth Ann.

Sadie Calvano as April Warner, a waitress having an affair with Rob

Lucy Liu as Simone Grove, a twice-divorced socialite married to Karl.

Harmonie he as a young Simone grove

Jack Davenport as Karl Grove, Simone’s third husband who is using their relationship to conceal his homosexuality

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Taylor Harding, a bisexual, feminist attorney in an open marriage with Eli.

Alexandra Daddario as Jade, the bisexual mistress of Taylor.

Reid Scott as Eli Cohen, a screenwriter in an open marriage with Taylor.

Kendall Denise Clark as young Taylor Harding.

Allison Tolman as Alma, a housewife in 1949

Lana Parrilla as Rita, wife of a wealthy man named Carlo Castillo

B.K. Cannon as Alma’s daughter who is in a secret affair with Scooter called Dee

Jordane Christie as Vern, a private investigator

Matthew Daddario as Scooter, Rita’s paramour who is also having a secret affair with Dee

Veronica Falcón as Catherine, Carlo Castillo’s daughter

Nick Frost as Bertram, Alma’s husband who is secretly a serial killer with a stash of trophies.

Why Women Kill Season 2 Trailer

Why Women Kill Season 2 Plot

The opening episode in the second season, that requires place in 1949, introduces Alma, a clumsy housewife with lofty aspirations. Her lover Bertram is a veterinarian who harbours a sinister secret.

Alma can never live the same life again after discovering her husband’s unpleasant habit. The couple’s daughter Dee works as a server at a local cafe.

Watching her daughter get married and have a family is one of the key reasons Alma wants to join the prestigious Legion Park Garden Club.

As much when she would want to, Alma will discover that she falls short of the stereotype of a group member. Alma’s neighbour, Mrs. Yost, will make sure she recalls.

However, if Alma nor her husband succeed in silencing the old woman, it will not be good for her. The family will have a lot of things to bury since they will be beginning a new life in a new house.

On the other side, Rita, a bitter housewife who is hoping her nasty, elderly husband would pass away, will be introduced to us.

She and the other woman won’t get along since Catherine is her stepdaughter. Rita is a social heiress, yet she struggles.

The first episode will set the tone throughout the season, and will explore the idea of beauty or the cost associated with gaining attention.

Once individuals make considerable efforts to present themselves in a certain manner, it will cost much more to uphold the façade.

Why Women Kill’s first season provided a thorough look into the lives women Beth Ann, Simone, and Taylor, who faced with infidelity in their marriages and lived in three distinct decades.

The show explores how women’s roles have evolved, but their responses to betrayal have not.

The series, which spans many decades, is always filmed at the same home in the upscale Los Angeles area of Pasadena, where all of the main characters have resided.

Their common experiences of betrayal serve as the background for their storylines, which are intriguingly linked throughout the series.

In terms of season two, the 10-episode run will include a brand-new ensemble cast will be set in 1949.

It “explores what it takes to be beautiful, what lies behind the façades people present in the outside world, the effects of having been ignored and ignored by society, and finally, how far one woman will go to in order to finally belong,” according to the description.