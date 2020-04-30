Why Wonder Woman 1984 Is A ‘Completely Completely different’ Kind Of Sequel, According To Patty Jenkins

Depart a Remark
When Wonder Woman launched, it was a smashing success, each critically and on the field workplace. Plus, it gave us a primary good have a look at what a DCEU had the potential to be. Given the film’s success, lots is driving on its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, to be one other large hit. It is a tall order, contemplating how typically blockbuster sequels are likely to stumble.
The temptation with sequels could possibly be to make the sequel a carbon copy of the unique, however with slight variations in order that it feels a little bit completely different. However, it doesn’t sound like that’s a lure director Patty Jenkins goes to fall for. Just lately the director defined how Wonder Woman 1984 will probably be completely completely different. Right here’s what she mentioned:
There was a little bit time period the place individuals obtained very upset, and questioning: ‘Is it not a sequel? Is it a complete reboot? It’s a sequel, insofar as nothing is contradicted between the 2 films. Nevertheless it’s essential to me that it’s no more of the primary film. It’s a completely completely different film. Now, if you see the trailer, you may really feel it.
That is excellent news. From Residence Alone 2 to Pacific Rim: Rebellion, there’s no scarcity in film sequels that carbon copy the plot of the unique, however change it sufficient so it appears to be like completely different. Most audiences aren’t fooled and the sequels find yourself much less satisfying than the unique.
From her dialog Whole Movie it feels like Patty Jenkins feared the temptation to telephone it in and make the identical film once more. So, she purposefully got down to do one thing new and distinctive. I can hear the sigh of aid from all of the Wonder Woman followers on the market proper now. Patty Jenkins additionally took extra time to elaborate on her intentions and saying what was necessary to her. She mentioned,
It’s a special tone, look, really feel, world, and context. That was what necessary to me. That is its personal standalone story that, after all, can be a continuation of our characters and their linear line. It’s simply its personal film with its personal very completely different really feel.
Regardless of getting a trailer on the finish of final yr, there’s little or no we learn about Wonder Woman 1984’s plot. The studio has been tight-lipped about it. Thus far, we all know Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is again one way or the other and Wonder Woman will finally combat The Cheetah, performed by Kristen Wiig.
If all goes properly with Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins already has a number of different sequel concepts lined up. Whereas she isn’t nailing all the things down but, she mentioned the arc is in place for a spin-off film and a 3rd Wonder Woman film.
Wonder Woman 1984 is about to launch on August 14, 2020.
