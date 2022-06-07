Why won’t my Game Boy games save? Fix them with this easy trick!

It is not uncommon for many of us to have an attack of nostalgia, turn on our Game Boy and… we have lost our precious game! And it is that the years do not pass the bucket and the cartridges are not immune to the passage of time. However, there is a way to fix them, since generally this problem is due to the fact that the internal battery has run out, so in the following guide we will tell you how to fix it so you can go back to enjoying your games without fear. Do not miss it!

How to fix the internal battery of game boy games

The first thing we have to keep in mind is that when we do the battery change, we will lose our saved games. Considering that the game no longer allows saves or has already been lost, it’s really not a problem and, besides, the new battery can last a long time. Thanks to the YouTube channel “Obi Joan”we have found a very simple method to do it without the need for welding and to be able to make this change as simple as possible.

Now, we disassemble the back cover with a 3.8 mm screwdriver or a similar tool. There are people who even use a bic pen and a lighter. Then we push down to remove the top cover and access the inner circuit.





The battery it is the round object that we see in the upper right corner. With a smaller screwdriver, we need to separate the top metal solder that sits on top of the stack. This one will make a noise when we get it. Then, we do the same on the other side, taking a little care.





With the battery out, it’s time to do the replacement. On the Internet you can buy the replacement of the CR1616 batteries. Once we have them, first we crush the welded fastening that we released before and insert the battery with the positive pole towards us. We tighten the fastening and, by not welding, we use American tape, (several very thin strips), and we stick them to the battery. Now, all that remains is to refit the lid and screw it down to be able to play quietly and save the game without fear of losing all our progress.