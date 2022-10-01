Why would Meloni endanger Europe and Putin’s unilateral annexations of Ukraine would not?

FILE PHOTO: Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni holds a placard at the party’s election night headquarters, in Rome, Italy September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

Center-right alliances and governments do not introduce too many novelties and have various antecedents in Italian democracy. Examples of this are Forza Italia de Silvio Berlusconi, the Northern League and Brothers of Italy, also known in the past as the Alleanza Nazionale have governed Italy as a conservative coalition during the 1990s and much of the 2000s. the political coalition headed by Meloni is no more dangerous or extreme than the Berlusconi governments. However, beyond their various problems, these governments did not lead to the disappearance of Italian democracy nor did they conspire against the European Union (EU) as critics from alarmed progressive sectors denounce as a danger to the democratic system. Italian that continues to be heard in pro-European sectors.

The truth is that as a senior ex-leader of the management of former British PM Tony Blair declared to Infobae -from London and on condition of anonymity-, the elected prime minister, Giorgia Meloni was able to build a center-right electoral alliance that also includes Matteo Salvini’s Lega and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, and perhaps, as never before in Italy, he had to face a left mired in divisions and almost fractured, which annulled any chance of victory for the Italian center-left.

However, for sectors of the press critical of Meloni -generally progressive-, his victory is as bad for Italy as his agreements with Salvini and Berlusconi. However, it is not mentioned that it was this alliance that made it easier for him to obtain the necessary support to reach the presidency of the country’s council of ministers.

The staunch pro-Europeans attack and label the Fratelli d’Italia as right-wing extremists, but that political sector is neither neo-fascist nor post-fascist; they simply form a political alliance that had enough intelligence to read the demands of civil society and build a “conservative” alliance. It is true that the political space headed by Meloni identifies with the classic postulates of the old European right, but not with regard to the old political and economic programs of that right, nor with programs that had their origin in the ideas of fascism. Therefore, the critical arguments lack historical understanding of what the true and reprehensible European fascism has been. Thus, they shipwreck in the ideological myopia with which they look at the phenomenon generated by Meloni and his criticisms become inconsistent.

Other critics point to possible policies of his government negatively influenced by the Catholic position of the elected prime minister and are linked to the approach of social problems. However, this accusation is also unsubstantiated since in her campaign, Meloni did not say that she would impose a law against or in favor of abortion. What she has repeatedly pointed out is being in favor of life and in the search for and elaboration of a neatly adequate policy in this matter. But what has raised the most blisters outside of Italy in pro-European sectors is her firm position on transatlantic policies, this is something that, a priori, is very bothersome and raised many questions in Brussels.

After the first days since his victory at the polls, the information about his electoral triumph and Italy’s turn towards a clearly conservative political current, many Europeans think -and they express it in the press- that the country would return to the old days of his fascist history. But the fact is that the new ruling coalition of Meloni always marked in his speech a distance from the populist expressions that have grown in recent years -in Italy as in Europe- and is heading “to conservatism”, which is the emerging factor in recent decades.

The concrete thing is that in the last elections, Italy rejected the dangerous threat of the old progressivism and the negativity of its policies. Four years ago, in 2018, Italians leaned towards parties with a clear populist cut -both for style and for political platforms- today, the voter discarded that option. The obvious example was the M5S party, led at that time by Grillo, which reached no less than 32.2% of the votes counted. While Matteo Salvini’s Lega Nord, then pro-Putin, took second place with 17% of the vote. That election gave rise to a clearly populist management government that applied negative policies, aligning itself with China’s Road Map, something on which Meloni formally and intelligently committed to withdrawing Italy from that initiative. Consequently, comparing Meloni’s political agenda, what is found in his platform is related to a much more centrist government with a leadership capable of developing management such as Giulio Terzi or Guido Crossetto for whom Meloni reserves relevant roles within his government. In such a way that, beyond the expressions of the European media that report on a change tending to the radicalization of the Italian right, it does not seem that this information campaign goes hand in hand with Meloni’s agenda. Which is why we should expect that the government that the elected prime minister announces at the beginning of November, will probably show the continuity of the economy minister in order not to destabilize the financial markets and as a strong sign of continuity in that economic direction.

In line with its foreign policy, Meloni made it clear that his main objective is the strengthening of transatlantic relations. In that case, names arise -Adolfo Urso and Giulio Terzi- as possible candidates for Ministers of Defense and Chancellor, both identified with the strengthening of Atlanticist policies, which very possibly, will also strengthen their support for Ukraine. On the other hand, his coalition has shown few pro-Russian expressions, which bodes well for Meloni’s management of leading Italy towards centrist and pro-Atlantist positions of rapprochement with Washington.

Reading the post-election scenario in a biased way generates an erroneous and partial political analysis, so analysts and press commentators would do well to evaluate and remain expectant about the facts and not rush to label the direction of the future Meloni government, less still, define it ideologically since it undermines the credibility of his analyzes on whether his government will be more conservative in social matters than many in Europe expect. Claims that this may go beyond the expected limits are not supported by any evidence so far. Furthermore, in the event that Meloni decides to concentrate power for herself, she would fail because she collided with the power structure of the Italian system, which would clearly prevent her from doing so, since the current checks and balances of the democratic system in Italy were implemented and placed in force in 1945 precisely to prevent and guarantee the emergence of another movement like the one created in his time by Mussolini; hence the territorial and institutional decentralization and the strong power that the system gives to parliament.

On the side of the United States, Washington should pay attention to forging strategic alliances and generating new opportunities in the formation of good relations with the Meloni government on highly relevant issues -such as support for Ukraine- and jointly outline policies aimed at countering Chinese activities. that conspire against the political and economic interests of both countries.

Specifically, when he begins to manage, time will show in the short term if Meloni is up to the position as prime minister, the rhetoric and the rattles of the progressive ideology pained by his triumph that insists on syndicating him as the reincarnation of Benito Mussolini is not seen as adequate or positive for anyone with an honest interest in protecting and strengthening Italy’s democratic system. Even less, when parallel to the criticismMeloni’s detractors maintain a “sounding silence” before the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putinwho this week staged the theatricalization of a referendum nullified within the framework of international law to carry out the illegal occupation of four Ukrainian regions by Moscow, with which the Kremlin formalized the annexation to Russia of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk together with Zaporizhia and Kherson, in whose formal ceremony Putin used a belligerent speech that also promised the collapse of any type of hegemony in Russian territory, something that according to the Kremlin leader has already begun to be observed in Western Europe.

