Why WWE’s Big Show Chose Mick Foley And Other Wrestlers To Cameo In Netflix Comedy

I needed guys who I had a very good relationship with and in addition guys I knew for a truth had been good dads. Rikishi is an incredible father. Mick Foley is an incredible dad. And Mark Henry’s my finest pal, my dearest pal, and I do know what sort of dad he’s – he is an superior dad as properly. What I needed to do was take these three powerhouse powerful guys, with unimaginable careers, who the followers are used to seeing as their characters on TV, and showcase a totally completely different have a look at who they’re as fathers and who they’re as human beings.