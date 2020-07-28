Why X-Males: The Last Stand’s Vinnie Jones Says Juggernaut’s One Of The ‘Most Disappointing’ Roles He’s Had

It wasn’t the identical Juggernaut as I signed on for. They took his storyline away, they’d taken his character away, his dialogue. I had two massive conferences with Brett about it, and he stated, ‘Yeah, yeah, it is coming. They’re writing stuff for you as we communicate’ and it by no means fucking occurred. Disappointment smart, that was most likely one of many largest. What’s upsetting is a few of the followers blame me! It was fucking nothing to do with me! That position, I did not join. The Juggernaut you noticed was not the Juggernaut I signed on for with Matthew Vaughn, I am going to inform you that now. It upset me.