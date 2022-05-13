Why you might like to migrate from G Suite to Microsoft Office 365

Understanding the ‘Whys’ forms the basis for stakeholder buy-in, scoping the migration, planning the timeline, and deciding on the kind of migration. Refine your reasons for migration a step further and list them along with potential business advantages in terms of ROI and KPIs. Below are examples of reasons to consider google workspace to Microsoft 365 migration with business advantages. This will help to keep the migration on track — without bloating the solution — while maintaining realistic anticipations from the move.

For example, when listing the reasons for the move, you may recognize that it is perhaps best for the organization to initially move mail to Exchange Online, while rejecting other services, like Drive and Sites for a later stage. Other concerns may be a phased rollout of services special to Office 365 to targeted groups like Stream for Internal Communications and Teams to project teams.

Here are examples of reasons with company benefits that may apply to your organization as you embark on your migration to Office 365 from Google Workspace.

Example Reasons to Migrate with Business Benefits:

Familiarity with Solution : Save on retraining X new workers per year familiar with Office 365 solutions.

Business Benefit: Savings of $XXX on training and reduced onboarding period for new employees.

Superior Offline/Laptop Support : Google Workspace is essentially web-based, and its apps are adequately supported on the Chrome browser. However, employees frequently edit files offline and the offline capabilities of Office combined with OneDrive for Business on both Mac and Windows are far superior. This will allow employees to work offline on documents from home or on the go.

Business Benefit: Additional productivity of X hours for Y employees of the company.

Email Support: Office 365 comes with Exchange Online, which employees are familiar with, and which efficiently syncs with the Outlook desktop client. Google’s Gmail is adequately used in the Chrome web browser and on mobile apps. As most workers are desktop users familiar with Outlook. So, with Microsoft O365, users can easily access their documents from anywhere simultaneously with team collaboration on their virtual desktops in the cloud with the help of DaaS Solutions providers.

Business Benefit: Superior desktop email support for employees of the company.

Scalability: Microsoft supports scalability more efficiently and effectively than Google Workspace, owing to its in-built integration with Azure and centralized Admin Center. This will support seamless scaling for the development of the organization.

Business Benefit: Support for scaling and reduced Admin struggle.

Pricing : Google Workspace rates have gone up for Business Users, reducing its earlier cost-benefit. Office 365 for business and enterprise options has a spectrum of pricing options and a richer feature set. Apart from that, Microsoft authorizes mixing licenses within an organization, thus decreasing the cost for diskless workers and optimizing the cost per employee.

Business Benefit: Marginal boost in cost for a better feature set.

Conclusion

