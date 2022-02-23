Why you Should Download 4rabet App for Sport Betting

Playing at an online betting club loyal to Bangladeshi users is already nice, but having a mobile app adds even more benefits.

Today we will talk about 4rabet app for iOS and Android devices. Thanks to this client, the betting process will be even easier and more enjoyable, and you will be able to bet at any place where there is access to the Internet, and at a convenient time.

Bet on cricket and other favorite sports right on your smartphone or tablet!

Pros and Cons

Let’s list the advantages of this mobile solution right away:

You can literally bet on the go;

Fast and easy download;

Instant access to all betting markets;

Touch security and 2FA for the security of your data and funds;

Clear usability.

A certain disadvantage is the limited number of payment methods. However, you are sure to find an option that is convenient for you.

Downloading the 4rabet app for Android

To begin with 4rabet free download, we recommend checking your device for compliance with the minimum technical requirements of the software:

OS version – 5.0+;

Free space in memory – 30 MB+;

RAM capacity – 4 GB+;

Processor speed – 1.4 GHz+.

If your device is not powerful enough, we advise you to use the site, which is also available in mobile browser.

Now let’s look at how to make 4rabet app download:

Prepare your device: in the settings, allow the download of applications obtained from unverified sources; In the browser of your phone open the site 4rabet and download the installation file (the button with the image of Android is located on the top panel of the home page); Open the folder with the downloaded files nor start installing the application. Once the process is complete, a 4rabet shortcut will appear on your desktop. You will now be able to start your session by opening the client and logging in.

How to download 4rabet iOS app

The app also has minimum system requirements for iOS hardware:

OS version – 12.0+;

Free space in memory – 20 MB +;

RAM capacity – 4 GB+;

Processor frequency – 1.2 GHz+.

After making sure that the smartphone meets the above parameters, perform the download. We should note that 4rabet app for iOS can be downloaded from the store (App Store), the direct link is available on the website:

Open the company’s website using the browser of your handheld device; On the home page, click on the Apple logo icon; The site will redirect you to the App Store, from where you can download the client.

For the installation to be successful, you may need to change the region and country of residence in the settings of the device and only then perform the installation.

If you have any difficulties with the download, you can always contact the support team or use the mobile version of the site.

How to place bets with 4rabet app

After installing the application and logging in, you can start betting. How to make predictions through the application:

Refill your account if you haven’t already; Consider whether you want to bet in pre-match or in play; Choose a sport (e.g. cricket); Tap on the tournament or championship of your choice, and then select a specific match; Among the offered odds, click on the one you find favorable; In the coupon at the bottom of the screen, your bet will automatically appear; Enter the amount and confirm your action by clicking on “Place a bet”.

The bookmaker offers numerous markets to bet on cricket. Among them are T20, ICC, Ranji Trophy and others. The odds are quite high, so go for it.

Deposit & Withdraw

You can make deposits and withdrawals directly through the 4rabet app. Variable financial instruments are used for this purpose:

Neteller;

UPI;

Skrill;

Paytm;

Perfect money;

IMPS;

Cryptocurrency.

The minimum deposit for most methods is 300 BDT. Deposit is made instantly, time for cashout varies from 1 to 3 days. 4rabet app does not charge transaction fees.

What else you need to know

Let’s finish our 4rabet app review with a list of useful things that are implemented in the mobile software:

A full-fledged cash register that does not require the use of the website;

The ability to get in touch with the support team around the clock;

You can set up notifications so you won’t miss important events;

The odds are updated even faster than in the browser;

The interface is adapted to the features of mobile devices and works very smoothly;

All the bonuses that are available in the office are also available in the app. For example, beginners are given 130% of the deposit amount for the first deposit.

App from 4rabet is definitely the choice of modern players who appreciate time, speed and comfort, and don’t want to limit themselves in their betting possibilities.