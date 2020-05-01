Why Young Sheldon Creator Is Willing To Break Big Bang Theory Continuity

Any time you make a shift in a present, it’s a little bit daunting. I had been by it so many occasions on Big Bang Theory, however in case you don’t make these adjustments and also you don’t go for it, I believe the larger danger is stagnating. We all know he goes to varsity, [and] I’m pretty loyal to the Big Bang canon. If it’s going to harm the present, I’m keen to get a little bit inventive with it, however on this case, I believe it was time. We had been all able to do it. Creatively, it’ll be good to get him in a brand new surroundings, so [there’s] not an excessive amount of worry about that.