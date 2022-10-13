Why your cat should not be vegan

Cats are hypercarnivorous: their diet is made up of more than 70 percent meat. (purine)

Unlike humans, who can have a very varied diet, cats are carnivores. Moreover, they are hypercarnivoresas defined National Geographic in a special issue The Secret Life of Cats. That means meat makes up more than 70% of their diet. For you the diet can be a lifestyle, and you can choose not to eat meat. For your cat, on the other hand, it is not a preference but an imperative.

“Cats need a diet that contains specific nutrients found in abundance in meatsuch as taurine, vitamin A and arachidonic acid”, explains Catology (Catology), the book of Stefan Gates on domestic feline science.

The cat needs the nutrients in meat to maintain health. (Shutterstock)

During their evolution, cats lost one of the genes that regulates the reception of sweet taste, and it is believed that this was the first step on their way to being hypercarnivorous. “Since the cats do not eat sweets or starches, they lived perfectly well without those receptors,” explained NatGeo. Over time, different adaptations consolidated its low carb diet: “Your salivary glands do not produce amylase, the enzyme that begins the digestion of carbohydrates. In general, cats have fewer carbohydrate-digesting enzymes throughout their system.”

They are digestive tract is very different of yours: “It is relatively short compared to that of omnivores such as humans and ruminants, simply because it does not need to be longer,” Gates added. “Meat is much easier to metabolize than vegetables, so why would a lean hunter waste energy on a complex metabolic digestive system if he doesn’t need it?”

The cat’s digestive tract is short: a sign that it is a carnivore. (purine)

And kitten needs 1.5 times more protein per kilo of weight than a puppy, for instance; in the case of adult cats, the amount ranges between two and three times that of an omnivorous adult. Protein is the requirement for the development and maintenance of your muscles, as well as a source of essential amino acids.

But why can’t they eat protein from plants? Only the meat of animals contains several of these amino acids, which their bodies do not produce and on which they depend. In addition to taurine, among them methionine, cysteine ​​and arginine stand out. “This means that cats are unable to meet their nutritional needs on a vegetarian diet or vegan”, specified NatGeo. Without a sufficient amount of arachidonic acid, for example, they suffer from blood clotting problems.

The cat’s diet requires a high amount of protein. (Small’s)

Some pet food companies market vegan products, but you’ll want to check that they’re made from high-protein, low-fiber plant-based products and have supplements of taurine, thiamin, niacin (vitamin B3), various forms of B vitamins and many other micronutrients, Gates said. “In general, it is recommended that check with your vet before changing your cat’s diet for a vegan,” he added, and they may not approve of you because they consider the carnivore diet “reliable and controllable.”

Feral cats eat birds, rodents, insects, and reptiles; the domestic, could eat the meat of the chicken that you were going to roast for dinner and all the offal that they don’t even sell you in the supermarket (the hunter eats skin, organs and even bones). But if you buy him pet food, both wet and dry, it’s made up of mostly beef, chicken, and lamb, with all the insides: liver, kidneys, lungs, guts. Unlike carnivorous humans, your cat doesn’t allow anything profitable to go to waste from a euthanized animal.

From beef to insects, your cat’s diet is based on animal protein. (Shutterstock)

Perhaps because of the size of the game portion of its ancestors—a mouse, a lizard, a couple of scoops—your cat likes eat little and several times a day. “Cats decide what to eat and how much based on the aroma, texture, taste, and temperature of their food,” NatGeo detailed, in a simple explanation of why your cat may sometimes seem fussy to you. “Some experiments have shown that cats are particularly attracted to foods with a lot of umami,” a taste like sweet, salty, bitter and sour. “That tells them the food contains protein.”

