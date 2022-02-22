Why Zambrano replaced Rojo and Salvio’s departure at halftime against Rosario Central: 11 phrases from Battaglia

Statements by Sebastián Battaglia at the press conference

After the victory of Boca Juniors 2-1 against Rosario Central for the third round of the Professional League Cup, coach xeneize spoke at the press conference and analyzed the match against Canalla. In addition, he referred to other issues such as the non-inclusion of red frames, who remained seated on the substitute bench and Carlos Zambrano played in his place. In addition, he recognized that there was suffering at the end of the game with the discount of the set of Christian Gonzalez.

“It’s football, in the first half we did not do well, we did not leave satisfied. In the second we changed and not only tactical issues, we made a change and improved. We put ourselves ahead and it was a game to finish calmer and We have a goal against again at the end and that feeling that they can tie you. We take the victory suffering a little but victory at last”, he admitted.

“The idea always goes through having a game, but sometimes the interpreters change,” said the former blue and gold midfielder. “The goal is to have a game and associations, even if the interpreters change in some games,” he added.

about the striker Darío Benedettoacknowledged that he delayed it a bit “so that he came into more contact with the ball.”

The match of the coaches: Battaglia and Kily González

“From the start we always try to push as long as possible. With Aldosivi, in the previous game, the first 35 were good, but today it cost us more. Sometimes it comes out and in others the rival plays and breaks that pressure, as it happened today”, he admitted.

And regarding the non-inclusion of Redwho remained among the substitutes and left his place to the Peruvian Carlos Zambranowarned that “we must not forget that the central defenders are suspended for the Libertadores (the former student for five games and Carlos Izquierdoz for four) and it is good to shoot everyone who can play in that position.”

“They had two very complicated strikers (Lucas Gamba and Marco Ruben), but Zambrano is a high-ranking player, a national team player, who played well,” he stressed.

MORE BATTAGLIA PHRASES

Salvio: “He comes back from an injury, he did a very good preseason. He didn’t feel comfortable in the first half and we looked for a variant. We know the hierarchy of him and we hope that he has the best version of him with us”.

Oscar Romero: “He has few training sessions with us and he must get to know his teammates. There are many players and he is one of them. We had to modify things to accommodate ourselves better on the pitch”.

Orsini: “We want everyone to be well, there is a lot of competition, it is good for everyone. Nico was able to enter, he is a player who has a very good sacrifice, Luis (Vázquez) too, we wanted to give him minutes so that he can have his moment on the court and try to start to recover it”.

Zambrano: “It’s Selection. He had the opportunity to be a starter today. Although Central today had two forwards that were difficult for any defense, it was a very tough game for them, the idea is to give them minutes. Missing for the Libertadores but the centrals are suspended. You have to look for filming in all of them, that they have minutes of competition”.

Arbitration: “The game was rough, a lot of protest but I haven’t seen the penalty yet. Rossi tells me that he doesn’t touch it. We have one doubt left in a corner play and they get stuck with Salvio and we will analyze it later. The referee must be calm and manage the match”.

With information from Telam.