Why Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Left The Love Triangle That Means, According To The Showrunner

I undoubtedly needed to maintain it open-ended going into Season 2, and I didn’t need it to be definitive that she had made a selection for one or the opposite. I nonetheless needed to placed on the desk that these are each good guys, who’re each viable in their very own manner. The proven fact that she’s seeing Max in a extra romantic gentle, but in addition with Simon coming again in Episode 12 and he’s truly beginning his personal private progress and dealing on himself, it’s going to proceed to create completely different choices and challenges for Season 2. I didn’t wish to go utterly Crew Max or Crew Simon by the tip. However there’s nonetheless, hopefully, some questions on what’s going to occur, and definitely with the loss of life of her father, that’s additionally going to impression the place she is at, emotionally, and what she’s going to be prepared for main as much as Season 2.