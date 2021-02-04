Wicked: Jon M. Chu to direct film adaptation

Jon M. Chu, director of In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians to direct the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Chu takes the witness from Stephen Daldry (Director of The Crown and Billy Elliot), who left the project last October after scheduling problems due to his previous commitments.

For his part, Chu was going to be director of the Willow series-sequel that would appear on Disney Plus but left the project last January.

Wicked’s film, based on the famous Broadway musical that tells the story of the Wizard of Oz from the witches’ point of view in a different way, was due to be released on December 22, 2021. But Universal has since postponed the film. Until an unknown date due to the situation caused by COVID-19 and its impact on film sets and movie theaters. Now it will not give you fluff when you see those beautiful images of Times Square with the announcement of the musical everywhere, although it remains to be seen if it will be an equally musical adaptation or will take a more narrative and neutral style.