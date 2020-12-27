Wife asked for the moon, husband fulfilled the dream, gave a unique gift, listening to you too – brother!

Marriage Anniversary Amazing gift: Often lovers ask their girlfriend to give gifts by breaking the moon and stars. But this is just imagination. But a husband has given such a gift to his wife on the wedding anniversary, seeing that the wife is also not happy and she says that I did not even think in the dream that such a gift will be found. Also Read – Wife or Gopichand Detective … Raid in the bathroom of the flat, arrested the SHO with girlfriend, then …

Yes, Ajmer's dream was Anija's dream that her house should be on the moon and now this dream has turned into reality. Her husband Dharmendra Aneja has gifted her three acres of land on the moon on the wedding anniversary. Dharmendra told the news agency ANI that he wanted to do something special for his wife on the eighth anniversary of their marriage and that is why they gave Sapna Anija by buying land on the moon. There is nothing for him more than the happiness of his wife.

Dharmendra said, 'December 24 was our wedding anniversary and on this day I wanted to do something special for him. While everyone gifts things like cars and jewelery on their wedding anniversary, I wanted to do something different for my wife and that's why I bought land for her on the moon. "Dharmendra founded Luna Society, a firm in New York City, USA Land is purchased through International. He said that the process of purchasing it took about a year to complete.

He said, ‘I am happy that I am the first man from Rajasthan to buy land on the moon.’ Dharmendra’s wife Sapna said, ‘I am very happy. I never expected that he would gift me anything special. He told that the wedding anniversary was organized by professional organizers and the decoration was feeling very real, it seemed like we are on the moon. Sapna told that during the party itself, she gave me land documents on the moon as a gift. ‘For me this is a wonderful moment of life.