Wife burnt her husband Cannon Singh alive on Karwachauth day, knowing the reason will be trembling

Bhopal: A few days ago, the festival of Karvachauth was celebrated across the country. During this, the wife observes a fast and prays to God for the long life of her husband. But on the day of this festival, an incident happened in Madhya Pradesh knowing that your soul will tremble. Here, on a simple matter, the wife burnt her husband alive.

The matter has come to light in Bordabra village of Gandhwani, Madhya Pradesh. Here a woman is accused that she burnt her husband alive on Karwachauth on a matter related to him. According to reports, the husband and wife had no children for 8 years. The dispute between the two started on this child, after which the wife sprinkled kerosene on her husband and burnt it alive. This incident happened at half past one in the night. Hearing the screams of the husband burning in the fire, when people arrived, she was rushed to the hospital where she died.

In this case, the police has arrested the accused woman. Police say that the main reason for the incident is not having a child even after 8 years of marriage. According to the police, due to not having children, both of them used to quarrel during the day. On the day of Karvachauth, this dispute increased and wife Hirlabai set her husband Topan Singh on fire.