Wiip Teams With Italy’s Nicola Giuliano on Global Con Artists Series

Impartial U.S. studio wiip has teamed up with Oscar-winning Italian producer Nicola Giuliano (“The Nice Magnificence”) on a TV collection impressed by real-life con artists around the globe and their exploits.

Aptly titled “The Artists,” the multilingual present is being penned by Italian screenwriter Federica Pontremoli, who has co-written a number of movies by Nanni Moretti, together with the distinguished auteur’s upcoming drama “Three Flooring,” extensively anticipated to launch from Cannes.

“The Artists” is being executive produced by Giuliano and wiip’s Paul Lee (“Dickinson”) and David Flynn, with Flynn overseeing the challenge for the studio. Adriano di Petrillo, who germinated the concept, and Pontremoli are additionally govt producing the catchy skein, which can function tales concerning the artwork of the con that crisscross the globe, with the primary season focusing on Italy and the USA.

“The primary season is an excellent story that takes place between a small city within the south of Italy and cosmopolitan New York,” stated Giuliano (pictured). “It includes greed, energy, love, celebrities, the Vatican and the best echelons of U.S. politics.”

Pontremoli famous that the essential idea of “The Artists” includes “exploring the character of the relationships between grifters and their targets, and the way they handle to ascertain belief, even when cultures and backgrounds differ.”

Flynn underlined that “as with all of our worldwide tasks at wiip, we seek for native tales carrying international attraction, authored by good native writers similar to Federica Pontremoli.”

Pontremoli is repped by Twelve Leisure. Di Petrillo is repped by Studio Scotti.

Wiip’s tasks embrace Peabody winner “Dickinson” for Apple TV Plus; “The Uninhabitable Earth” for HBO Max; and “Queen America” for Fb Watch. Wiip additionally serves because the co-studio alongside HBO on restricted collection “Mare of Easttown” and “The White Home Plumbers.”

Giuliano’s Rome-based Indigo Movies shingle just lately produced the chiller “The Binding” for Netflix, whereas on the TV facet they’ve tailored ITV and Sundance TV’s he-said-she-said thriller “Liar” for Italy’s Mediaset.