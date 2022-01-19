Wikitrivia is a web game for ordering historical data that stands out for its simplicity: this is how it works

In Genbeta lately we have talked a lot about web games that help us in dead moments of the day. Wordle is the one that has hit the ball in recent weeks, and Find The Invisible Cow is another that we were able to discover and that made us laugh out loud. However, now it’s time to talk about another will try to expand our knowledge of history. We are talking about Wikitrivia.

Defined as ‘a trivia card game’ by its own creator, it is a simple game in which basically we will have to order historical moments that appear on the screen. Its simple mechanics make the game quite addictive.

A simple game in which to learn some history

The game uses Wikidata as a base when it comes to displaying the data for each card. Through a brief description, we will have to place the card before or after the first historical moment that appears in the timeline. Once the can is opened with it, more moments will appear, and we will have to go little by little ordering.

To make it interesting, we will only have three lives. This means that if we make a mistake when ordering the cards, we will lose a life. In this way, the key will be in chaining until we get our best streak.

We have moments of many kinds; from ancient civilizations, to the formation of music groups, etc. The rhythm and mechanics of the game are designed so that no one has difficulties to play it. That is why it ends up being really addictive. What’s more, the game runs smoothly on both PC and mobile phones and tablets.

In case we find an erroneous data, we can report it to its creator, Tom Watson, in a thread on his Github page. Also, encourage people to keep adding to Wikipedia and Wikidata to bring more variety and accuracy to the game.