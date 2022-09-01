Wild Arena Survivors is Ubisoft’s new bet on mobile battle royale: this is its trailer

The title, which consists of 10-minute games with up to 40 players, is now available on Android and iOS.

Ubisoft tried to enter the world of battle royale through different proposals, among which are a Hyper Scape that has already closed its servers and a Ghost Recon Frontline that was canceled a few weeks ago. However, the French company is far from throwing in the towel, and that is why today it surprises us with Wild Arena Survivors: a title for Android and iOS that It is now available.

Choose your Survivor to fight in battles with [b]40 players[/b] on one map!UbisoftTo accompany this unexpected release, Ubisoft has also published a first trailer that places us on a paradise island full of danger. “Join the wildest battle royale! Choose your Survivor to fight in fast-paced battles with 40 players on one map! Explore an exotic island to get resources that make you stronger, defend yourself from other animals and fight against other players to win!” reads the description of the video.

In this way, Ubisoft defines your experience as a PvPvE for mobiles in which we must act with caution both with the players and with the hostile animals, since the island has innumerable dangers that could put an end to our game in an instant.

We will be attentive to the evolution of this battle royale to see if the player community ends up accepting Ubisoft’s latest proposal within this genre. Beyond this, it should be remembered that the French company is preparing a Ubisoft Forward with various adsso we can now prepare for the arrival of more games by this brand.

