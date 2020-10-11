Wild Bunch TV to Launch Three Drama Series at MIPCOM, MIA

Wild Bunch TV is about to launch three new sequence, “Disaster Unit,” “Fragile” and “We Are Now,” at MIPCOM and the Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo (MIA) in Rome.

Created and directed by Jacob Berger, “Disaster Unit” is a political thriller set within the murky underworld of the humanitarian trade in Yemen. Starring Isabelle Caillat and André Dussollier, it explores the complexity of humanitarian work by the eyes of an inexperienced younger girl instantly thrust right into a geopolitical disaster. The sequence is produced by Tipimages and Entre Chien et Loup for Swiss public broadcaster Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS).

“Fragile” is a criminal offense sequence created and directed by Serge Boucher (“Aveux,” “Appearances,” “Fires,” “Olivier”), that includes a forged that features Cesar Award winner Marc-André Grondin (“Spotless,” “C.R.A.Z.Y”) and Pier-Luc Funk. It tells the story of two households—the rich, influential Bachands and the salt-of-the-earth Coutures—instantly rocked by a pair of mysterious deaths. “Fragile” is produced by Amalga Productions for ICI.TOU/Radio Canada.

“We Are Now” (pictured) is a teen drama created by the German Broadcasting Company (RTL) for his or her youth channel TVNOW. Following a gaggle of highschool college students on the eve of commencement, it explores what it means to develop up and take accountability in your actions. Produced by Producers At Work GmbH, “We Are Now” is written by Burkhardt Wunderlich and directed by Christian Klandt for RTL Germany.

The three sequence be a part of a Wild Bunch TV slate that features “Albatross,” the most recent authentic from Belgian public broadcaster VRT, which premieres in spring 2021.

After its bodily version in Cannes was referred to as off due to the coronavirus pandemic, a digital-only version of MIPCOM will run Oct. 12-16. MIA will unspool as a hybrid occasion, with a bodily part going down Oct. 14-18 in Rome.