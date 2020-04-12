Wild John Wick Fan Theory Claims He’s In A Video Recreation… Or The Matrix?

Depart a Remark
When you concentrate on the whole lot Keanu Reeves’ John Wick has lived by means of within the span of the motion franchise, it’s fairly inhuman proper? Like how within the heck is that man nonetheless kicking to indicate up for John Wick 4? It’s loopy. Now, more often than not we seemingly chock it as much as the truth that Wick’s a film character and that’s simply what film characters do. However one fan theorist believes the reply is that this: John Wick lives in a online game… somewhat Matrix-y no?
Sure, the film franchise already has an precise online game within the works known as John Wick Hex, however I am not speaking about that. What if John Wick has truly been a few online game character the entire time? The idea is definitely fairly easy to know. The murderer typically finds himself killing individuals (which might be very similar to non-player characters) earlier than encountering a boss on the finish of every stage.
John Wick will get injured on a regular basis, however the results of these accidents by no means actually stick. How would he be capable to maintain residing until he’s selecting up well being packs alongside the best way? The Continental is the proper recharging station too. Each time Keanu Reeves’ character visits the lodge, the motion stops and he’s allowed time to get provides and perhaps save his progress so far too.
Because the Reddit theorist notes, the cash used within the John Wick motion pictures are type of paying homage to what you’d see in Mario or Zelda video games. In addition, when a John Wick motion scene occurs it’s all concerning the motion. When it’s dialogue time, it’s additionally simply concerning the dialogue – not not like the shift between gameplay and cutscenes in an motion online game. Is that this blowing anybody else’s thoughts but?
One other remark to pay attention to is how the background characters within the motion pictures are far more vulnerable to rampant violence than the opposite characters in John Wick, additionally enjoying into the clichés of NPCs (non-player characters). Right here’s the place the speculation actually will get meta: Think about if in future John Wick motion pictures Keanu Reeves’ character finds out he’s in a online game and he decides to take revenge on the sport creators for creating his spouse simply to kill her off to serve their plotline? Whoa.
The idea goes a step deeper when it begins connecting issues to The Matrix, which let’s be sincere was at all times going to occur. The world of John Wick could possibly be one of many simulations of the sci-fi world. Perhaps he’s Neo in disguise? It’s already Keanu Reeves enjoying each roles and Laurence Fishburne has a job in each franchises as properly. To not point out the few sneaky Matrix references John Wick has made previously.
Additionally John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 share the very same launch date proper now on Might 21, 2021. More often than not when this kind of idea crops up, it is a stretch, and in reality it must be famous that a whole lot of motion pictures nowadays have formatting buildings just like video video games. There’s additionally the problem of the 2 motion pictures being from fully completely different studios and writers. Nonetheless, the connections being made listed here are too good to not not less than speak out. Typically a idea is probably not true however it’s a whole lot of enjoyable and remains to be price speaking about.
What do you assume? Is John Wick truly a few online game? Does it happen in The Matrix?
Add Comment