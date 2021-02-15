Wild knockout in England: a boxer suffered a broken jaw and a burst eardrum

The boxing evening held this Saturday at the stadium of Wembley had one of the best and bloodiest fights of the year due to the brilliant performance of the Mexican Mauricio Lara, who gave the surprise by knocking out the local and former world champion Josh Warrington, who was stretched out on the canvas and needed oxygen to get up.

The break of the duel occurred at the end of the fourth round when the Latin fighter managed to connect a good series of blows that made the European fall. Judge Howard Foster saw him fit to continue and those next 20 seconds were shocking because due to the punches he received, his legs loosened and he could barely stand up, while the 22-year-old unleashed all his strength to finish at once. the combat, but he could not achieve it and the show continued.

Thus they reached the ninth round when Lara was finally able to hit her punches to the body and face of her opponent and in this way the great candidate fell with his back to the canvas and was lying on his back. As soon as the referee finished the fight, the medical assistants went up to the ring to treat the 30-year-old fighter.

Warrington, who was once a world featherweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), needed to receive oxygen to stand up and get out of the combat zone towards the locker room. after being reviewed by specialists He was referred to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with a jaw fracture and a burst eardrum was found.

Mauricio Lara gave the surprise at Wembley

This was the Englishman’s first loss, who now has a 30-1 record with seven wins by KO, while Lara, just 22 years old, holds an impressive 22-2 record with 15 fast-track wins, which which denotes the hitting force it has.

The Irish Boxer Carl Frampton, WBA featherweight super champion, analyzed with The Sun the fight and admitted that “the way Josh was in the fourth round, if it had been the other way around, the fight would have stopped. But since Josh was the name and the local fighter, he was given the benefit of the doubt and that happens. ” That is why he stated: “In my opinion, (Warrington) should have been removed at the end of the fourth round, before the fifth began. And it should have been retired again at the end of the fifth. Fights like that, when they are so brutal, are like having four or five fights in one night. It’s going to be difficult to come back from that physically and mentally.

Despite the triumph, Lara did not receive the championship belt because his opponent had vacated the IBF belt by refusing to fight against Kid Galahad. That is why the Latin fighter was sad for not taking the crown, but after the fight he was proud of his performance: “Simply happy for all my family and all of Mexico. We know what we came to do here to be lands. Thanks to the United Kingdom, this is what we come to, we brought a lot of confidence because we worked great. And it came out ”.

