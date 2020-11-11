‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ Trailer: Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan Fall in Love

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan have a really Irish romance in the model new trailer for “Wild Mountain Thyme,” launched on Tuesday.

Set in Eire, the film facilities on Anthony (Dornan), who works in the fields below the fixed belittling of his father (Christopher Walken), who has threatened to depart the household farm to Anthony’s American cousin Adam (Jon Hamm). A shy and worn-down Anthony doesn’t discover that Rosemary (Blunt), a childhood pal, has been drawn to him for years, regardless of feeling resentment for having been shamed by Anthony earlier. Caught between their households’ land dispute, sparks fly between the couple. In the meantime, Rosemary’s mom, Aoife (Dearbhla Molloy), strives to unite the households earlier than it’s too late.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” is directed by John Patrick Shanley, and the movie is customized from his Broadway play “Outdoors Mullingar” from 2014. The unique play starred Brian F. O’Byrne, Dearbhla Molloy, Peter Maloney and Debra Messing in her Broadway debut.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” was developed by Mar-Key Photos, with Bleecker Road buying the U.S. rights to the movie. Mar-Key’s Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman of Possible Story, Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo of Amasia Leisure, Alex Witchel, and Martina Niland of Port Photos are producing. Govt producers embody Andrew Kramer and Jonathan Loughran.

Amelia Warner, who’s married to Dornan, will compose the music for the movie. She’s finest identified for her work on 2018’s “Mary Shelley,” starring Elle Fanning. The movie may even function an unique music that has but to be introduced.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” will launch in theaters on Dec. 11. Watch the trailer beneath.