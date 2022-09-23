Wild power in an electric version: how is the car that connects history with the future

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is the most extreme conceptual version of a car that will be solely electric and will see the market in 2025

Associating the words turbo and electric seems like a contradiction when talking about cars. The turbo is a way of supercharging a thermal engine, of injecting more fuel under pressure to increase the performance derived from combustion. And an electric car is the opposite. So on the side of logic there is no need to find an answer to the name of this advance that Renault has shown recently and which will be one of the unveilings at the Paris Motor Show in mid-October: the R5 Turbo 3E.

But seeing the design and hearing its name, it is much more understandable that they called it that. It is nothing more and nothing less than one of the many tributes to the famous Renault 5 that has celebrated its golden anniversary in 2022and of which the French brand will launch a new fully electric generation on the market in 2025.

The most famous Renault 5 Turbo, in the 80s, shone in the French, European and world rally championships

The R5 Turbo 3E is also electric, but it is a concept car, intended as the most extreme version of the future electric Renault 5, a car for drifting without polluting emissions. Drifting is probably a form of motorsport that, by the mere fact of controlled skidding, that is, with a controlled slip of the rear wheels, burns fuel even above other competition cars, which move faster but without that “pass of laps” that is necessary to take a car sideways. The rear wheels much more voluminous than the front ones They show that same quality of being a car designed to push with a lot of power and stick out the tail.

The conception of a tubular structure like that of race carsclad in a bodywork designed by the “super designer” Gilles Vidalthe father of the new Renault aesthetic, arrived just in November 2020, after almost 25 years at Citroën and Peugeot.

Larger rear wheels and a large spoiler to better support the powertrain, exclusively rear in a car designed for drifting

Technically, the R5 Turbo 3E has a rear electric motor that delivers 380 hp with a torque of 700 NM and weighs 980 kg.which will allow you to speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds or reach a maximum speed of 200 km/h. In addition it has a 42 kWh batteryand to make it more fun mode “operation”the front axle has more than 50 degrees of turning capacity.

However, it is not this specialty that has inspired the shape of this electric concept car, but that of a category that had a brief but very successful life in the 1980s, called Silhouettes and was characterized by having cars with large aerodynamic loads both front and rear, and where a hatchback car like the Renault 5 turbo needed a spoiler that protruded from the body line for performance similar to that of much larger vehicles like an Audi 100, BMW 323 or even a huge Peugeot 505.

In the mid-1980s, the Renault 5 Turbo competed in the Silhouettes category, the French Superturismo, and had to use a large rear spoiler to match larger models.

Inside, camouflaged among so many electronics and lacking in prominence because it is a racing car, the dashboard is also inspired by the first Renault 5.with those straight lines, large planes and trays as a way of providing it with an innovative shape and fulfilling the function of multiple storage compartments that made the model distinctive.

The interior is digital but retro at the same time, with the design of the Renault 5 dashboards and ten mini-screens to provide information on all the parameters to the driver-pilot

It only remains to wait until mid-October and meet in the paris salonhow much more has to show the R5 turbo 3E and the official launch of lto electrical generation of the R5which is part of the new policy of total electrification that Renault has announced for 2030and that includes recovering its history and giving batteries a new life.

