‘Wild Roots’ Wins Karlovy Vary Works in Progress Award – Variety

“Wild Roots,” a drama a couple of lonely, ex-con bouncer who’s reunited together with his wild little one daughter, has received the Works in Progress Award at Japanese Guarantees, Karlovy Vary Movie Competition‘s business part.

Within the debut characteristic from director Hajni Kis, the 2 outsiders bond, however the father’s vehement nature and a household secret stand between them. The Hungary-Slovak Republic coproduction will obtain a money prize of Euros 10,000 ($11,300).

The jury described the movie, produced by Júlia Berkes and Balázs Zachar, as “visually compelling,” and displaying a “distinct directing model and promising expertise.” It added the director shows a “skilful potential to interact each skilled and nonprofessional actors,” and delivers a “profoundly shifting and intriguing story.”

The jury included Gabor Greiner, COO of Movies Boutique, Faruk Güven, head of co-productions at Turkish Radio and TV Company, and Vanja Kaludjerčić, competition director at Rotterdam Movie Competition.

Works in Progress included eight tasks from Central and Japanese Europe, the Balkans, the previous Soviet Union, the Center East, and North Africa. A further eight tasks have been contributed by the First Minimize+ program, which is for tasks from Central and Japanese Europe.

The Works in Progress Put up-Manufacturing Growth Award went to “The Alleys,” which facilities on of a gossip-ridden, violent neighborhood.

On the movie’s coronary heart is an enthralling hustler pretending to be a white-collar profession man, who’s secretly concerned in a relationship with an harmless and playful younger girl, however their romance is caught on digicam by an extortionist and the embarrassing video is shipped to her mom.

Hoping to keep away from public embarrassment, the mom discreetly convinces a gangster to place a cease to all of it… however issues don’t go in line with plan and all of their lives collide not simply with one another, however with others in the neighborhood.

The movie, a Jordan-Qatar-France-Saudi Arabia coproduction, is directed by Bassel Ghandour and produced by Rula Nasser.

The jury was composed of Ivo Marák, head of movie and TV providers division at UPP, Karel Och, creative director at Karlovy Vary Movie Competition, and Michaela Patríková, a sound designer at Soundsquare.

The jury stated the movie is a “fascinating story in which the writer-director makes use of style movie parts to ship an intriguing look right into a society pushed by violence.”

The Eurimages Lab Mission Award, which got here with a prize price Euros 50,000 ($56,500), went to “Atlantide.” The Italy-France coproduction, directed by Yuri Ancarani and produced by Marco Alessi, is ready in Venice, however not town vacationers know.

It is a parallel world the place youngsters pimp out their motorboats, customizing them with dazzling LED lights and highly effective stereo methods, and souping up their engines to a surprising horsepower to allow them to race throughout the Lagoon.

The movie follows a gaggle of youngster boys as they celebration on a abandoned island, after which problem one another in harmful unlawful races to win ladies’ hearts, with out lights to keep away from the police.

The jury, composed of Eurimages’ Els Hendrix, Mark Peranson, the Berlinale’s head of programming, and filmmaker Adina Pintilie, stated the challenge “brings an unsettling but fascinating imaginative and prescient of a dying world.”

It added: “Utilizing the metaphor of Atlantis, the director’s singular gaze brilliantly synchronizes the angle of youngsters with the unhappy perspective of a vanishing metropolis. Nonetheless, like up to date Noah’s Arks, the motorboats race throughout the Venetian lagoon, pushed by the power of youth, in a life-affirming view of a doable future.”

Different prizes have been as follows:

FIRST CUT+ AWARD

“Deskmate” (Turkey/Romania), directed by Ferit Karahan, produced by Kanat Dogramaci of Asteros Movie.

DOCS IN PROGRESS AWARD

“The Strains” (Slovak Republic), directed by Barbora Sliepková and produced by Barbara Janišová Feglová.

WORKS IN DEVELOPMENT – FEATURE LAUNCH AWARDS

“Usud” (Serbia), directed by Stefan Malešević, and produced by Andrijana Sofranić Šućur.

Particular Point out: “Sara’s Bungalow” (Poland), directed by Julia Rogowska, produced by Krystyna Kantor and written by Małgorzata Piłacińska.

CONNECTING COTTBUS AWARD

“Vacuum” (Ukraine), directed and written by Yelizaveta Smith and produced by Aleksandra Kostina.

ROTTERDAM LAB AWARD

Andrijana Sofranić Šućur, the producer of the movie “Usud” (Serbia).