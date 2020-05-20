Wild Spider-Man Fan Theory Claims Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Is Still Alive In The MCU

Depart a Remark
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a novel place proper now, as we’re presently occupying the interim interval between phases. Whereas we have handed Black Widow‘s authentic launch date, with the film presently anticipated to kick begin Part 4 in November. The final MCU film to hit theaters was Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling, which revealed how the shared universe had moved on from the insane occasions of Infinity Warfare an Endgame. The blockbuster additionally launched Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, earlier than seemingly killing him off within the third act. However a brand new fan idea signifies that he may not be useless in any respect.
Whereas initially showing to be a superhero, Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling revealed that Mysterio was nothing however a fraud. As an alternative, he used innovative projection expertise and drones to create illusions of The Elementals and his personal talents. And a brand new idea signifies that his obvious loss of life wasn’t actual, and that Peter Parker was as soon as once more being manipulated by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck.
The idea involves us from reddit, and largely focuses on the usage of Tony Stark’s glasses/ the E.D.I.T.H. This energy is what Mysterio was really after in Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling, because the augmented actuality safety and protection system paired properly together with his phantasm tech. All through the film E.D.I.T.H. is activated by calling out to her as you’ll Siri or Alexa, besides for 2 very particular events in the course of the last battle.
The first time E.D.I.T.H. is used with out that voice command is when Mysterio orders the drones to shoot, which leads to his obvious loss of life. Shortly after, he places on the glasses once more to be sure that Quentin is definitely useless, to which she explains “all illusions are down.” However what if neither of those instructions are real? Quentin Beck is a grasp illusionist, so did he merely faux his personal loss of life, and utilizing one other drone to inform Peter what he needs to listen to?
The story is likely to be somewhat far fetched, however is likely to be supported by Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling‘s mid-credits scene. In it J.J. Abrams’ J. Jonah Jameson reveals that Mysterio had one other trick up his sleeve, recording a video revealing Peter Parker’s identification and framing him for homicide. The viewers assume he recorded this earlier than being killed, however what if Jake Gyllenhaal’s character by no means truly died? He could possibly be merely pulling off one other phantasm, permitting the actor to reprise his function in one other MCU movie– probably teaming up with Michael Keaton’s Vulture within the course of.
After all, it is also very potential that Mysterio is definitely useless inside the MCU, and the above fan idea is solely a fantasy. However it’s thrilling to consider all of the locations the story would possibly go in Spider-Man 3, every time that film goes into manufacturing. And with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker additionally in a position to pivot between Sony’s superhero universe, there is not any telling the place Spider-Man may go within the subsequent few years.
