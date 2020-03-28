Wildlife rescue centres struggle to treat endangered species in coronavirus outbreak

Shortages in funds, medicine and masks threaten charity work across the globe

Closing Thursday morning Louisa Baillie drove down the five-kilometre grime observe that connects her jungle home inside the Amazon rainforest to the precept freeway. On the junction, she parked, climbing the rest of the way in which in which into Mera, a town of about eight,000 folks.

After filling her backpack with fruit and greens from native sellers, she grabbed some leaves and set about plucking termites off timber alongside the roadside, stuffing them proper right into a bucket containing small fragments of the bugs’ nests. Baillie works as a veterinarian at Merazonia, a pure world rescue centre in Ecuador. The termites have been dinner for Andy the anteater, a toddler not too way back confiscated at a police checkpoint.

