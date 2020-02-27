Will Abi get revenge? Coronation Street’s Sally Carman warns “Ray’s not finished yet…”

Simply when it appeared Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) was lastly getting along with Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) in Coronation Avenue, dangerous boy Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) destroys their burgeoning romance by revealing she was ready to sleep with him to get off the hook for stealing his automobile.

Anxious Abi was left in tears on Wednesday 26th February’s Corrie when Kev dumped her having found she was ready to promote herself to cease Ray going to the police, regardless of Ms Franklin pleading she did it to maintain Kevin out of bother too as he’d given her an alibi.

Nevertheless, whereas smug Ray revelled in poaching the storage as a part of his blackmail plot, might a callback to an identical storyline counsel Abi will finally get revenge on the creepy Crosby?

“Ray’s not finished but,” Carman advised RadioTimes.com just lately in an unique interview. “There’s positively extra to return – and one thing is afoot!” References in Wednesday’s episode to Kevin’s ex-partner Anna Windass being pressured to sleep with evil Pat Phelan to repay a debt a couple of years in the past obtained us fascinated about how that vendetta ended – with Anna reclaiming the ability and stabbing the scumbag to loss of life.

Admittedly it took a couple of years, and quite a lot of gaslighting from Phelan, to get there, however finally Anna was triumphant and turned from being a sufferer of a misogynist, horrid high-rolling alpha male to reclaiming the ability and bumping him off. Are rotten Ray and emotional Abi being lined up as the following Anna and Pat?

Fortunately, by Friday 28th February, Kev and Abi are again on observe, due to an intervention from Sally Metcalfe who orchestrates a romantic dinner for her ex and BFF to allow them to make amends.

However Carman’s warning that Ray has extra to play is most intriguing. Preserve your eye on the brand new proprietor of Webster’s Autos…

