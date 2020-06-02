Will Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Final Season Tie In With The MCU? Here’s What The Producers Said

Go away a Remark
The remaining season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is off to a robust begin, as Phil Coulson and his staff are actually time touring to stop a plot that will spell the top for planet Earth. Because the season goes on, acquainted faces will come again into the fray, and S.H.I.E.L.D. lore will broaden. However many have nonetheless been questioning if the present will function any connections to the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nicely, the producers have now offered a solution.
Season 6 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. largely prevented MCU references or Easter eggs (which can have had one thing to do with a sure film that was launched final yr). However showrunners Jed Whedon and Jeffrey Bell, together with government producer Jeph Loeb, has confirmed that the ultimate season will come upon one thing MCU-related:
WHEDON: We’re going to stumble upon one thing.
LOEB: (laughs) Yeah, we’ll stumble upon one thing.
BELL: One thing will certainly occur.
As you’ll be able to think about, their feedback to Deadline weren’t precisely revealing, as they possible don’t wish to give away any surprises. Nonetheless, the truth that followers can count on some ties to the MCU is thrilling.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has held an attention-grabbing place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe because it first premiered in 2013. From the soar, the producers wished to make it obvious that the present was firmly set within the cinematic universe. Typically these connections have been clean and attention-grabbing, whereas others have been seen as extreme or pointless. On high of this, the movies have by no means truly referenced the occasions of the sequence, which made issues a bit extra awkward.
As talked about, the creators sought to keep away from references within the sixth season. Nevertheless, given the season’s placement, it’s actually exhausting to say if S.H.I.E.L.D. continues to be technically MCU canon. The fifth season finale closed with the start of Thanos’ arrival on Earth, which viewers noticed occur in full power in Avengers: Infinity Conflict. However when the sixth season picks up a yr later, there’s no point out of the Snap or half of the inhabitants being gone. This possible stemmed from the truth that the writers weren’t conscious of Marvel Studios’ plans for Endgame.
This may also be a bigger reflection of the change within the relationship between Marvel’s TV and movie branches. Earlier than the dissolution of Marvel Tv, a kind of line had been drawn within the sand between the 2 entities. Because of this, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. turned much more of a black sheep within the Marvel household.
Whereas we should query the sequence’ precise place within the MCU, it’s good to know that the creators are nonetheless going to have some enjoyable with the bigger universe. The present is alleged to be taking some main dangers this yr and, after that premiere, any MCU connections could possibly be main.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
