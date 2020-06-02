Will Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Final Season Tie In With The MCU? Here’s What The Producers Said

As talked about, the creators sought to keep away from references within the sixth season. Nevertheless, given the season’s placement, it’s actually exhausting to say if S.H.I.E.L.D. continues to be technically MCU canon. The fifth season finale closed with the start of Thanos’ arrival on Earth, which viewers noticed occur in full power in Avengers: Infinity Conflict. However when the sixth season picks up a yr later, there’s no point out of the Snap or half of the inhabitants being gone. This possible stemmed from the truth that the writers weren’t conscious of Marvel Studios’ plans for Endgame.