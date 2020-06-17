Will Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s May And Coulson Find Love Again In Final Season?

Depart a Remark
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has constructed some fan-favorite relationships over its seven seasons up to now, however the course of real love on S.H.I.E.L.D. by no means actually runs easily. Whereas the FitzSimmons saga has been probably the most dramatic of essential S.H.I.E.L.D. characters, May and Coulson barely had time to discover a romance earlier than he died, after which May needed to cope with a villain sporting Coulson’s face for the sixth season. Season 7 has an entire new set of obstacles, however is there hope for them to seek out love once more earlier than the sequence ends? Ming-Na Wen shared her ideas.
Because it stands at this level in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s final season, Coulson is again as a complicated Life Mannequin Decoy, whereas May hasn’t been herself since briefly dying within the combat towards Izel on the finish of Season 6. One is a flowery robotic, whereas the opposite may not have come again from her ordeal the identical as she went in. Though Simmons’ EMP did a minimum of rule out May as an LMD or half Chronicom, it is troublesome to think about Philinda coming collectively romantically once more very simply. Ming-Na Wen has hope, nonetheless.
Talking with SYFY Fangrrls, Ming-Na Wen defined that she feels the event of May and Coulson’s relationship is “one of many best features and continuity of all seven season” as they went from good companions to like pursuits, then stated:
I believe, like every relationship in S.H.I.E.L.D, it is at all times obtained its ups and downs and there are at all times moments of it being unrequited. And proper now now we have a killer bot and a Chronicom making an attempt to rekindle feelings. I do not know. I imply, that is what we at all times need. We at all times need them to seek out love in the long run. However yeah, we’ll see. Proper now, May’s not having it.
The excellent news on the Philinda entrance is that Ming-Na Wen shared that discovering love in the long run is what “we at all times need,” and “we’ll see” is certainly not a “no,” proper? The unhealthy information is that if May and Coulson are going to seek out their means again collectively romantically, May is “not having it” for the time being. And truthfully, does that even rely as unhealthy information?
LMD Coulson might have his reminiscences and his persona, however he is nonetheless very totally different. As for May, no one appears to have any concept what’s occurring together with her, and her present blankness since rising from her therapeutic pod makes Season 1-6 May appear positively animated! They’ve loads that they may should type out individually earlier than even contemplating revisiting a romance.
That stated, May and Coulson at the moment stand as arguably probably the most tragic S.H.I.E.L.D. pairing aside from FitzSimmons, and there is actually no beating FitzSimmons with regards to a heartbreaking love story. Relying on how Fitz returns, how a lot time has handed, and what Simmons needed to go away behind, nonetheless, it is potential that Fitz and Simmons will get the happily-ever-after.
As for May and Coulson, a potential comfortable ending might depend upon what occurred to May and whether or not she will get well. I nonetheless assume she regarded extra like she was having a panic assault than anything at Space 51. Find out what occurs subsequent for May, Coulson, and the remainder with new episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. For some further viewing choices now and within the coming weeks, try our 2020 summer time premiere schedule!
