Will Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s May And Coulson Find Love Again In Final Season?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has constructed some fan-favorite relationships over its seven seasons up to now, however the course of real love on S.H.I.E.L.D. by no means actually runs easily. Whereas the FitzSimmons saga has been probably the most dramatic of essential S.H.I.E.L.D. characters, May and Coulson barely had time to discover a romance earlier than he died, after which May needed to cope with a villain sporting Coulson’s face for the sixth season. Season 7 has an entire new set of obstacles, however is there hope for them to seek out love once more earlier than the sequence ends? Ming-Na Wen shared her ideas.