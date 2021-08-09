Will Akshay Kumar Play Neeraj Chopra In A Biopic? This is What He Has To Say

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has develop into the debate of the country ever since his surprising victory on the just lately concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. The instant Neeraj clinched the gold medal, Indian social media became him into a celebrity and started trending positive information about his existence. In 2018, Neeraj Chopra had informed a number one information portal that it might be nice if a biopic used to be made on him and that he would need Akshay Kumar or Randeep Hooda to play him.

Now, actor Akshay Kumar has reacted to Neeraj Chopra’s advice. “I might say Neeraj Chopra is an excessively handsome man. Agar mera koi biopic karega toh woh kar sakta hai (If a biopic about me is made some day, he must play me within the movie),” Akshay informed the portal. Akshay Kumar has been a favorite to play real-life heroes on display such a lot in order that he incessantly will get memed for it. In truth, a meme of him preserving a stick went viral with folks joking that Akshay Kumar has began getting ready for the Neeraj Chopra biopic.

“I noticed that meme the place I’m preserving a stick in my hand. It’s from my first movie Saugandh. Other people began pronouncing, ‘Arre, abhi se apply chalu ho gayi! (He has already began training for Chopra’s biopic)’. I discovered that very humorous,” the actor mentioned.

On the other hand, Neeraj Chopra has modified his thoughts a couple of biopic. In an interview with a number one day-to-day, the megastar athlete mentioned: “Don’t make a biopic on me but. I’m nonetheless taking part in (the game), and wish to proceed doing so. I consider there are extra tales to be added to my adventure, and major chahta hun aur medal leke aaun. Jab tak occupation chal raha hai tab tak ruk jana chahiye (I need to win extra medals. Till I’m nonetheless taking part in, the biopic must be on cling). I need to focal point on my sport. I’d find it irresistible if a biopic is made on me, however after my adventure is over and I retire from sports activities!”