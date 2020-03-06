Will Alex Karev Ever Return To Grey’s Anatomy? Here’s How The Character Exited

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March 5 episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, known as “Depart a Gentle On.”
The time lastly got here for Grey’s Anatomy to say goodbye to one of many few remaining authentic collection regulars: Alex Karev. Justin Chambers shocked followers again in January when he introduced he was leaving the collection after 15 years, along with his closing episode already having aired. All of the clues surrounding Alex’s absence pointed towards a possible tragedy that will forestall him from ever returning. “Depart a Gentle On” lastly revealed Alex’s destiny, and it seems that he is not lifeless, however he’s gone. Alex ran off to Kansas to be with Izzie, as viewers discovered through Justin Chambers-narrated letters to Meredith, Jo, Bailey, and Richard. .
Sure, Alex reconnected with Izzie when he was reaching out on behalf of Meredith when she was at risk of dropping her license, and he discovered that Izzie had used their embryos from approach again when to have twins. Alex was the daddy of a 5-year-old boy and woman, and he by no means stopped loving Izzie. He fell in love with the life he may have there and determined to maneuver to Kansas, divorce his spouse, and begin over with Izzie and their children with out saying goodbye in particular person. So is that it for Alex Karev on Grey’s Anatomy?
Effectively, Justin Chambers did narrate all through the episode, so there does not appear to be unhealthy blood between Chambers and the Grey’s Anatomy crew to the purpose that they could not work collectively once more, and Alex is not lifeless. A few of his feedback within the letters instructed he may come again, whereas others instructed he is gone for good.
It was the letter to Meredith that seemingly left the door open for a return. After dropping the exposition of the place he was and why he had left through the letter, Alex acquired to this half:
You possibly can come right here. You would present up at my door and get me to stroll away from all this and simply return to you and Jo and the hospital and everybody who helped me get right here. However I hope you don’t. Mer, you might be my greatest buddy and I’ll miss the hell out of you, however I’m lastly precisely the place I needs to be. I by no means had that earlier than. So I hope you do come right here at some point. However to not ask me to go away. I hope you come to fulfill my children. And so they get to name you ‘Auntie Mer.’ Since you’ll love them and so they’ll love you. And till you’re prepared to do this, attempt to not hate me an excessive amount of.
Alex nonetheless has sturdy connections to folks he left behind in Seattle, and his bond with Meredith is sufficient that he clearly hopes their relationship will proceed, even when it must be a long-distance friendship till Meredith decides to drop by Kansas. So, certain, he may come again. He simply does not need to at this level, and scenes set in Kansas (conveniently not displaying both Alex or Izzie’s faces) confirmed they have been already settled in, sharing a mattress and constructing their life.
His feedback in Jo’s letter come throughout as a little bit extra closing, with him chopping a number of the connected strings in a single fell swoop:
I want getting every part I all the time wished didn’t have to harm you within the course of. However I can’t mislead you. And I can’t come dwelling. I’m not coming dwelling, Jo. I can’t face you. I can’t look you within the eye as a result of I wouldn’t have the ability to stroll away. Possibly ‘I like you’ is mistaken to say, however thanks for making me higher and caring for me after I wanted it, for caring for your self while you wanted it too. I went to a lawyer. I signed divorce papers. I left every part to you. It’s yours. You labored for each cent you ever owned after which some. I additionally left you my shares in Gray-Sloan.
Alex ended his letter to his spouse by saying he does not “know the best way to finish this” as a result of he does not “need to,” however then closed with “goodbye.” Mainly, it feels an terrible lot like Grey’s Anatomy closed the door in Alex’s farewell episode, giving him a happily-ever-after roughly at the price of Jo’s. That door is probably not locked perpetually, however this might be a case of Alex leaving like Izzie did: alive and off to the following stage of life, however not with out an aftermath left behind.
Meredith, Bailey, and Richard all appeared varied levels of shocked, upset, and understanding because of their letters, and Jo’s closing scene with Hyperlink signifies that she’ll be okay, so no less than her life seemingly will not be ruined by what Alex did. As for Alex’s legacy to followers within the years since Izzie left… effectively, solely time will inform on that entrance. So, how did we get up to now?
Grey’s began constructing the thriller of Alex’s departure after the winter hiatus by merely stating that he was nonetheless in Iowa serving to out his mother, which appeared harmless sufficient. If not for Justin Chambers’ information, Alex’s absence may need simply felt like a part of a narrative arc to showcase Jo with out her husband within the combine. Then the plot thickened when Jo revealed that Alex wasn’t returning her calls, after which the newest episode revealed that Alex by no means went to his mother in Iowa.
Jo jumped to the (affordable) conclusion that Alex left her, since she did not have any phrase from Alex to inform her any in a different way. Meredith additionally knew he wasn’t in Iowa and appeared apprehensive, though she had extra instant issues to take care of.
For me, it began to really feel like one of the best ways to write down out Justin Chambers with out ruining Alex’s legacy as a personality who grew right into a loving buddy, husband, and physician can be to kill him off. That also left the query of the ultimate textual content to Meredith, however no less than a lifeless Alex would not be an Alex who deserted his spouse, work, and associates.
New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy within the post-Alex Karev period air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Grey’s has been crossing over with spinoff Station 19 increasingly more typically ever since Station 19 launched its third season with a crossover occasion, to the purpose that it appears to be emulating a brilliant profitable TV universe on one other community.
