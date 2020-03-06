Will Alex Karev Ever Return To Grey’s Anatomy? Here’s How The Character Exited

You possibly can come right here. You would present up at my door and get me to stroll away from all this and simply return to you and Jo and the hospital and everybody who helped me get right here. However I hope you don’t. Mer, you might be my greatest buddy and I’ll miss the hell out of you, however I’m lastly precisely the place I needs to be. I by no means had that earlier than. So I hope you do come right here at some point. However to not ask me to go away. I hope you come to fulfill my children. And so they get to name you ‘Auntie Mer.’ Since you’ll love them and so they’ll love you. And till you’re prepared to do this, attempt to not hate me an excessive amount of.