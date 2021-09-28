Will Amarinder sign up for BJP? Former Punjab CM who reached Delhi himself made it transparent; actual explanation why for coming

Amarinder Singh Information: Forward of subsequent yr’s meeting elections in Punjab, the ruling Congress birthday party is in a turmoil. After the resignation of Amarinder Singh from the submit of Leader Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi used to be made the CM. Then again, Sidhu additionally resigned from the submit of state president of Congress on Tuesday. Amidst all this, there’s hypothesis that former Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh would possibly sign up for the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration. In line with the file, there have been reviews of Captain assembly Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Delhi.Additionally Learn – Punjab: After Navjot Singh Sidhu, some other Congress chief resigns, turmoil within the birthday party once more

On the other hand, in the middle of all this, the previous Leader Minister of Punjab, who reached Delhi, has made it transparent that he has now not come right here to satisfy any baby-kisser. Chatting with information company ANI, the previous Punjab CM stated, ‘I’ve come right here in New Delhi to vacate the Kapurthala Area, the place of abode of the Leader Minister of Punjab. I’ve now not come right here to satisfy any baby-kisser. Additionally Learn – AAP took a jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, know what Saurabh Bhardwaj stated…

I had stated that he (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is an risky guy, he may not keep for lengthy and the similar came about: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh in Delhi %.twitter.com/yTBHhN7y0z – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Additionally Learn – CPI chief Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani sign up for Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi

When requested on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, Amarinder stated, “I had stated that he (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is an risky guy, he is probably not round for lengthy and the similar factor came about. Previous, he tweeted and wrote,

I instructed you so…he isn’t a strong guy and now not are compatible for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

He had tweeted, ‘I instructed you… he isn’t a strong particular person and isn’t appropriate for the border state of Punjab.

Then again, in a different dialog with Zee Information, when Captain Amarinder used to be requested whether or not he would keep in Congress or now not? He didn’t give any transparent solution to this. Despite the fact that he indisputably stated, ‘Whether or not I will be able to stay related to the Congress or now not can’t solution it at the present time.’