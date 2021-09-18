Will Amarinder Singh go away Congress and sign up for BJP? Long term plan informed after resignation

New Delhi: Amarinder Singh has resigned from the put up of CM of Punjab. After this there was an earthquake within the politics of Punjab. There are two questions that are being mentioned probably the most and efforts are being made to seek out solutions. First question- After Amarinder Singh, who will the Congress make Punjab CM? And 2nd question- what is going to be the next move of Amarinder Singh? Will he go away Congress and sign up for BJP? At the present, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has replied each the questions in his personal means.Additionally Learn – Pakistan PM’s buddy Navjot Singh Sidhu turns into CM, nation might be in peril, I will be able to protest: Amarinder Singh

At the query of becoming a member of BJP, Amarinder Singh stated that I've left the put up of CM. And feature now not spoken to someone earlier than resigning. What is going to be the next move, it'll be made up our minds simplest after dialogue with its supporters and its other folks.

Together with this, Amarinder Singh stated that Congress could make whomever it desires as CM, but when Navjot Singh Sidhu's identify is put ahead for CM face then it'll be a large mistake. Sidhu changing into CM might be a risk to the protection of the rustic. Sidhu is buddies with Pakistan's PM Imran Khan. Pak Military Leader Bajwa may be a chum of Sidhu. I will be able to oppose this choice.