Will Amarinder Singh sign up for BJP? Hypothesis to fulfill JP Nadda and Amit Shah nowadays

Will Amarinder Sign up for BJP? Former Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh might meet BJP Nationwide President JP Nadda on Tuesday night. There's a dialogue within the media that Amarinder Singh might quickly go away the Congress and sign up for the BJP. At the side of JP Nadda, the dialogue of assembly Union House Minister Amit Shah could also be in complete swing. It's price noting that Amarinder Singh is offended with the Congress prime command after the eye Navjot Singh Sidhu is stepping into Punjab. In the meantime, the previous Leader Minister had additionally resigned from his submit on September 20, and then the Congress had given Charanjit Singh Channi because the Leader Minister of Punjab.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is the President of Punjab Congress and Amarinder Singh's displeasure with him is widely known. Because of the eye given to Sidhu, he overtly revolted from the celebration. He had alleged that Sidhu was once buddies with Pakistan High Minister Imran Khan and Military Leader Bajwa. He also referred to as Sidhu a danger to nationwide safety.

If Amarinder Singh makes a decision to go away the Congress, this would be the 2nd time in two days {that a} former leader minister will go away the Congress. Previous on Monday, 27 September, former Goa Leader Minister Luizinho Faleiro left the Congress. He stated that the Congress management didn't have the need to forestall the autumn of the celebration.