Will Amarinder Singh sign up for BJP? Hypothesis to satisfy JP Nadda and Amit Shah lately

Will Amarinder Sign up for BJP? Former Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh would possibly meet BJP Nationwide President JP Nadda on Tuesday night. There's a dialogue within the media that Amarinder Singh would possibly quickly go away the Congress and sign up for the BJP. Together with JP Nadda, the dialogue of assembly Union House Minister Amit Shah could also be in complete swing. It's price noting that Amarinder Singh is indignant with the Congress prime command after the eye Navjot Singh Sidhu is moving into Punjab. In the meantime, the previous Leader Minister had additionally resigned from his publish on September 20, and when the Congress had given Charanjit Singh Channi because the Leader Minister of Punjab.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is the President of Punjab Congress and Amarinder Singh's displeasure with him is widely recognized. Because of the eye given to Sidhu, he overtly revolted from the birthday party. He had alleged that Sidhu was once pals with Pakistan Top Minister Imran Khan and Military Leader Bajwa.

If Amarinder Singh comes to a decision to go away the Congress, this would be the 2d time in two days {that a} former leader minister will go away the Congress. Previous on Monday, 27 September, former Goa Leader Minister Luizinho Faleiro left the Congress. He stated that the Congress management didn't have the desire to forestall the autumn of the birthday party.