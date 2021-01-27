Will Amazon Snap Up Rights to Italy’s Serie A Soccer?

All eyes in Italy’s TV and sports activities worlds might be on Amazon on Thursday when envelopes for bids to high Italian soccer league Serie A are opened.

Amazon is anticipated to be among the many bidders for home broadcasting rights to Serie A in a transfer that might trigger large disruption throughout the nation’s TV and streaming panorama.

Serie A league high supervisor Luigi De Siervo confirmed that talks with Amazon are ongoing throughout an look on a RAI radio present earlier this week, however he has cautioned that the league needs to keep away from fragmenting rights offers to guarantee Serie A followers don’t want a number of subscriptions to see all of the video games.

“Amazon? We’re torn,” Di Siervo instructed RAI radio. “Our objective on the one hand is to maximize [revenues] but in addition to have all matches play on one platform. We’d like to perceive if [Amazon] have the muscle to compete and purchase a number of packages…we’ll solely discover out their actual intentions when the envelopes are opened,” the Serie A chief added.

Reps for Amazon in Italy and the U.Ok. have declined to remark.

Amazon’s play for Serie A in Italy would pit the deep-pocketed streamer towards Comcast-owned pay-TV operator Sky Italia which has been splitting the rights with DAZN, the sports activities platform owned by Ukrainian-born billionaire Lev Blavatnic. Serie A soccer is the cornerstone of Sky’s enterprise in Italy.

In contrast to Netflix, Amazon Prime has been pursuing sports activities rights as a means to increase its authentic collection and film choices, delving deep into sports activities within the U.S. by snapping up rights to NFL video games.

In Europe on the finish of 2019, Amazon inked a three-year deal for rights to 16 Champions League matches for Prime Video in Germany. Amazon Prime Video can also be in its second 12 months as a home broadcast associate of English soccer’s Premier League. In soccer-crazed Italy, they made their first transfer final December, buying rights to solely broadcast 16 high UEFA Champions League soccer matches reside on Wednesday nights, together with the UEFA Tremendous Cup, for 3 seasons from 2021/22. The corporate reportedly paid €80 million ($98.8 million) per season.

Serie A at the moment holds a €973 million ($1.1 billion) home broadcast cope with Sky Italia and DAZN and is reportedly aiming to elevate a minimum of €1.15 billion ($1.40 billion) per season over the subsequent three years from pay-TV rights.

Sky Italia and DAZN are anticipated to place raised bids. Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset and Discovery, a serious participant in Italy, have additionally been reported to be amongst doable bidders.