Will And Grace’s Debra Messing Already Landed Her Next Big TV Project

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied firms. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Will & Grace simply wrapped its very profitable three-season revival towards the top of April, however star Debra Messing is already shifting on from her unexpectedly prolonged time as Grace Adler. Messing is now heading to premium cable for a half-hour comedy referred to as East Wing, which could have an uncommon setting: the White Home within the 1980s.