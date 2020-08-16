Will Aquaman 2 Have Horror Components? Here’s What James Wan Said

Depart a Remark
Earlier than James Wan took the helm of the Aquaman franchise, he was greatest often called a horror film director. “Scary” isn’t one of many first phrases that involves thoughts while you consider the DCEU collection, however it’s not completely out of the query to marvel if James Wan can be bringing any of his roots to Aquaman 2. When requested whether or not he’d take into account including any horror components to the sequel, he had an intriguing reply.
Aquaman was a monster hit for DC Movies — a lot in order that the anticipation for the sequel is large. Followers have loads of questions on what we will count on in Aquaman 2. Forward of DC FanDome, one fan lately requested James Wan (by way of Twitter) if there can be extra “horror touches,” and he the director had an thrilling reply:
I’d say sure. Identical to the primary film had a contact of my horror sensibility in it, regarding the Trench sequence, I’d say there will be somewhat little bit of that on this subsequent one. I feel it is one thing that is a giant a part of who I’m, and it simply naturally comes out in these sorts of movies. And particularly a film like Aquaman, the place the story takes place in these underwater worlds that may be very scary. So naturally, my love for the horror style simply signifies that I latch myself to those scenes and attempt to give them somewhat bit extra of my scary sauce.
When Aquaman was launched, followers famous that the Trench sequence, during which Aquaman and Mera battle some scary sea creatures, felt prefer it belonged in a horror film slightly than an epic superhero movie. James Wan even admitted that he’d loved placing that sequence collectively as a result of it let him dabble with the style he was most conversant in once more.
James Wan rose to fame, due to the Noticed collection and later proved he had endurance with a slew of different profitable franchises like Insidious and The Conjuring. His knack for incorporating sensible results and telling distinctive, haunting tales set him aside from his friends. So it’s fully comprehensible why be keen to include that “horror sensibility” into even his non-horror movies.
It additionally makes the prospects for Aquaman 2 all of the extra intriguing. We already know the Trench can be featured in its personal spin-off movie — however does that imply the sequel will return there to assist set that up? Or will Aquaman and his allies discover even darker territory?
We’ll be watching all Aquaman 2-related developments intently. In the interim, it’s on account of hit theaters in December 2022.
Are you excited to see extra horror components within the Aquaman sequel? What do you suppose James Wan will do to include that style into the film? Tell us within the feedback!
Add Comment