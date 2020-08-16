Will Aquaman 2 Have Horror Components? Here’s What James Wan Said

I’d say sure. Identical to the primary film had a contact of my horror sensibility in it, regarding the Trench sequence, I’d say there will be somewhat little bit of that on this subsequent one. I feel it is one thing that is a giant a part of who I’m, and it simply naturally comes out in these sorts of movies. And particularly a film like Aquaman, the place the story takes place in these underwater worlds that may be very scary. So naturally, my love for the horror style simply signifies that I latch myself to those scenes and attempt to give them somewhat bit extra of my scary sauce.