will arrive in 2022 on PC and consoles

August 27, 20210 feedbackContemporary

Frontier Foundry and Okomotive percentage this trailer for FAR: Converting Tides at the instance of the Long run Video games Display that serves to turn customers the added verticality in their settings, in a position to now permitting them to dive beneath the waves and discover the submerged civilization that when was once the house of protagonist Toe, in addition to different unique options new to the FAR universe. FAR: Converting Tides will arrive early subsequent 12 months on PC (Steam and EGS), PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Transfer.