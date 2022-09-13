Will Assassin’s Creed Mirage have lootboxes? Ubisoft clarifies it after an error in the Xbox store

Ubisoft ensures that the next installment of the saga will not have lootboxes or in-game bets.

The past Ubisoft Forward has left us several news related to the universe of Assassin’s Creed, something that includes future games like Assassin’s Creed: Red, Assassin’s Creed: Hexe or the next installment of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Users have not been slow to celebrate the presentation of this latest title, which is seen as something more than a return to origins, but this illusion has been slightly overshadowed by one of the descriptions that accompany the game card on the xbox store.

Ubisoft wants to assure players that there are no real bets or lootboxes present in the game.UbisoftAs read on the US, UK and Spain websites, Assassin’s Creed Mirage would be classified for people over 18, which is linked to the presence of ‘extreme violence’ y ‘real bets‘. After seeing this, the community has been alarmed at the possibility that the new installment of the saga contains lootboxes, but Ubisoft has come to the fore to clarify the situation.

“Following the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, some stores showed by mistake the game for pre-orders with an ESRB ‘Adults Only’ rating,” a spokesperson for the French company tells Eurogamer. “Although Assassin’s Creed Mirage is still pending a rating, Ubisoft wants to assure players that no real bets or lootboxes present in the game.

Once this issue is settled, we can continue dreaming of all the news of a title whose events take place 20 years before Valhalla. To learn more about delivery, we encourage you to read the first impressions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage written by fellow Álvaro Castellano, where we tell you what are the three main pillars of this experience.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft, Microtransactions and Lootboxes.