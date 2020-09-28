Will banks not charge interest during Moratorium period? Modi government is going to take this decision

Moratorium Period News: In the course of postponing the loan installment during the Corona epidemic, a decision is going to be made soon about whether banks will take interest from their customers. The central government told the Supreme Court on Monday that in the wake of the Kovid-19 pandemic, there is likely to be a decision in 2-3 days on the recovery of interest by banks during the moratorium period (loan deferment period). The apex court, during the hearing of the petition challenging the interest charged on the deferred installments, asked the Center to bring the decision on record and give an affidavit to the parties concerned. The Center told the top court that the matter has been considered very seriously and the decision making process is at a very advanced level. Also Read – Check Payments New Rules: Major changes made by RBI for check payment, new system will be applicable from January 1

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that it would hear the petition filed by various industries, trade associations and individuals on October 5. The bench also comprises Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice MR Shah.

The bench recorded the statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presented by the Center. Mehta said that the government is actively considering this issue and it is likely to be decided within two-three days.

The bench said that Mehta should try to give an affidavit to the concerned parties by Thursday, so that the hearing of the case is on October 5. “The decision taken by the government should be brought on record along with the affidavit,” the bench said.

Mehta said that the government is seriously considering the issue and an affidavit can be filed after taking a decision. After this, the bench said, “He (Mehta) has said that he will send the affidavit by email to the lawyers present in the case by October 1. The case will be heard on 5 October 2020. “

Mehta said that the central government is considering many economic aspects. The bench said, “We will hear the case on Monday (October 5).” Whatever your policy is, tell it what you want. We will hear this matter on Monday. We do not want any further adjournment. “Senior advocate Rajiv Dutta, appearing for Chief Petitioner Gajendra Sharma, said that this is a very important matter and banks are doing such things as if it is a very common issue.

Mehta requested him to wait for 2-3 days so that the government can take a final decision. Mehta said, “I assure you that it is under consideration and it is in a very advanced stage.”

