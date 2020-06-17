Will BBC film Make Me Famous be the final blow for Love Island?

**Warning: comprises spoilers for Make Me Famous**

Make Me Famous is fictional, I ought to say that instantly. It isn’t based mostly on anyone real-life constructed actuality tv present. However it might additionally be remiss to not deal with what viewers themselves will even see: the clear parallels with ITV’s Love Island.

The film, written by presenter Reggie Yates, follows Billy (performed by Grantchester’s Tom Brittney), a younger man who discovered fame on actuality relationship present “Love or Lust”. One yr on, he’s nonetheless basking in the afterglow of his ratings-grabbing look as the present’s resident heartbreaker and bad-boy.

Nonetheless, manufacturers are actually turning their consideration to the yr’s newest crop of contestants – newer variations of Billy and his friends. Whereas Billy’s fellow contestant and former flame, Michelle (Emma Rigby), has achieved long-lasting fame by means of her girl-next-door, ‘real’ picture, Billy struggles to ‘rebrand’ himself and remodel the public and media’s notion of him.

“I imply look, it’s loosely based mostly on the thought of a Love Island kind present, or a actuality relationship present,” Brittney instructed me over the cellphone. Later in the dialog, we talked about how Billy’s ‘superstar worth’ has a sell-by date, and the way in real-life, the introduction of Winter Love Island has halved that shelf-life for every new crop of contestants. “To not decide on one present particularly [but] now that these reveals are extra frequent and perhaps they’re doing multiple a yr, [a result] is that your 15 minutes of fame is probably gonna be even shorter,” he stated.

Yates’ film additionally delves into the impression that collaborating in a actuality TV present can have on a contestant’s long-term psychological well being (for those that haven’t seen Make Me Famous, look away now to keep away from spoilers).

In the outdoors world, Billy is more and more weak to merciless social media feedback, dwindling curiosity from manufacturers, and a hurtful kiss-and-tell tabloid story. He additionally struggles with physique picture points – as he reveals in a flashback to his preliminary interview with “Love or Lust” producers, he was an chubby youngster and bullied at college. He’s since reinvented himself, however the insecurities stay.

Near the finish of film, he makes an attempt to die by suicide, taking an overdose whereas sitting alone in the penthouse flat he can now not afford.

It’s a devastating scene, coincidentally filmed the day earlier than the suicide of former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack in February 2020. “We simply filmed the suicide scene the day earlier than,” Brittney stated, “and so I’d spent, you understand, six hours sat there, letting the character ponder killing himself, after which the subsequent day, she did the similar, and though it was a special state of affairs, it was nonetheless a type of issues the place it was similar to, ‘My God’. It was actually upsetting.”

For anybody who’s watched actuality TV earlier than, or purchased into the on-screen ‘heroes and villains’ narratives, Make Me Famous is a sobering watch. It’s a reminder that there are actual folks behind these constructed characters; actual folks behind these seemingly excellent social media accounts. The contestant who cheats on their other-half continues to be actual, and can finally learn the on-line feedback about themselves.

The film is an indictment of all constructed actuality TV, however it should additionally absolutely really feel like a kick in the enamel for ITV executives, who this yr have scrambled to seek out a world Love Island substitute in the midst of the lockdown.

Love Island has attracted explicit criticism and scrutiny about its alleged lack of aftercare.

In 2019, former contestant Mike Thalassitis died by suicide at the age of 26. The earlier June, contestant Sophie Gradon from the 2016 collection additionally died by suicide aged 32.

Final yr, ITV rolled out plans to higher shield the contestants – with the caveat that the broadcaster can’t proceed aftercare “indefinitely”. Former contestant Josh Denzel beforehand in contrast starring on Love Island to being thrown into the “lion’s den” in an interview with GQ.

The alleged lack of aftercare isn’t the solely critique that the actuality collection has confronted: it has additionally been accused of getting a |variety drawback”” and exhibiting unconscious racial bias, along with an alleged lack of numerous physique sorts. In Make Me Famous, the “Love or Lust” contestants we meet – Billy, Michelle, Helen (Tilly Keeper), and Pete – are all white and conform to Eurocentric magnificence beliefs.

I’ve stated it as soon as and I’ll say it once more – Make Me Famous is fictional, with efforts made by the filmmakers to to keep away from any direct similarities with anyone real-life case. However the parallels to Love Island, as cited by Tom Brittney, solely serve to solid a brighter highlight on the real-life present’s failings.

In Make Me Famous, the two “Love or Lust” producers fail to correctly deal with Billy’s feedback about his “weak” father (a intentionally ambiguous scene), or his clear points about his physique picture.

“Not all producers of those reveals are horrible folks, however I nonetheless suppose that there are a number of who actually do have so much to reply for, realizing they’re placing contestants on with psychological well being issues, or pink flags they need to have noticed earlier,” Brittney instructed me.

The BBC’s choice to air Make Me Famous on BBC One (along with BBC Three and iPlayer) clearly reveals how necessary the broadcaster believes it’s to get Yates’ message out to as many viewers as attainable. Hopefully actuality TV producers and broadcast executives will even be watching – however whether or not they take constructive steps in the direction of change stays to be seen.

In case you have been affected by something talked about on this article, or you might be combating suicidal ideas, yow will discover help on Samaritans’ web site right here.

BBC Three’s Make Me Famous, starring Tom Brittney, is on the market to stream on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday 17th June. It’s going to additionally be proven on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 25th June.